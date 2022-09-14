With Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season in the books, here’s a look at some of the top performances by former Bulldogs.
Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
Chubb carried the ball 22 times for 141 yards against Carolina on Sunday, leading the way for Cleveland’s offense.
Chubb has particular pressure to perform through the first 11 games of the season. Quarterback Deshaun Watson will be serving a suspension stemming from allegations of sexual misconduct until the Browns’ Week 13 matchup with the Texans.
Until then, Cleveland will lean on the running game to be the primary focus of the offensive attack.
Luckily for the Browns, Chubb has proven himself as one of the top running backs in the league over the last three seasons. Chubb rushed for 1259 yards and eight touchdowns last season, and picked up where he left off with his Week 1 outing.
Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski had high praise for Chubb’s performance on Monday, with a particular focus on two late runs, a 16-yarder and a 9-yarder with just over 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
“He had two runs late in the game — I am not going to tell you the name of the play — consecutive that are as good as there are in the NFL,” Stefanski said. “Making guys miss, jumping over people, playing physical, it was a sight to behold.”
Cleveland defeated Carolina 26-24 on a last-second field goal from rookie Cade York. The Browns will take on the Jets next week.
Travon Walker, Jaguars
The first overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft made a splash in his first professional game. Walker recorded four tackles, a sack and an interception in the Jaguars’ game against the Washington Commanders.
Though Jacksonville lost 28-22, Walker was one of the biggest bright spots for the team. He will hope to build on his strong first performance as the season continues and he tries to live up to the expectations that come with being selected No. 1 in the draft.
Jaguars’ cornerback and fellow former Bulldog Tyson Campbell said he’s seen Walker’s potential since he first came to Georgia.
“Travon has always been a great player, ever since he was a freshman at Georgia,” Campbell said. “Just knowing where he came from and that program over there and how they mold guys to be ready for this type of league, it just goes to show how much work he’s put in."
D’Andre Swift
Swift was Detroit’s best offensive player in its 38-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He carried the ball 15 times for 144 and a touchdown and caught three passes for 31 yards.
Swift’s dynamic athleticism was on display on his first carry of the game, a 50-yard scamper down the left sideline.
“Swift’s a dog man, he’s going to bring it every single play and he expects the same from us,” guard Logan Stenberg said. “Going out there it’s just a brother mentality, you don’t want to let the brother next to you down.”
The Lions’ offense as a whole looked much-improved from the 2021 season. If that offense continues to improve, Swift could be in position to have the best season of his career.