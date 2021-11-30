With Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season in the books, here are some of the top performances by former Georgia Bulldogs across the league.
Tae Crowder
The Giants got a 13-7 division win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, led by strong play from their defense.
Former Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder was key for New York, making six total tackles and recording a vital interception on a third and goal pass attempt by Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts.
It was the first interception of Crowder’s career and one of four turnovers forced by the Giants’ defense on the day, as the unit held Hurts to just 129 passing yards with three interceptions.
Crowder’s career is off to a strong start, after being the last selection of the 2020 NFL draft he’s carved out a role for himself on the Giants defense. This season, Crowder has started all 11 games for New York and made 79 total tackles, broken up five passes, forced a fumble and intercepted one pass.
“Thought our linebackers as a whole did a good job of tackling in space,” head coach Joe Judge said after the game. “Thought there were opportunities that we got after them in the pass game, put some pressure on, that was a bonus. But in terms of the run game, thought the tackling overall was good.”
After starting the season 1-5, the Giants have shown some fight over the last month, winning three of their last five games. At 4-7, they’re just one game out of the seventh seed in the NFC, so they are still firmly in the playoff race.
Eric Stokes
The Green Bay Packers got a huge win on Sunday, defeating the Los Angeles Rams 36-28. Rookie cornerback Eric Stokes had a strong game, helping the Packers’ defense limit the explosive Rams’ offense.
Stokes rose to the challenge, allowing just three catches for 20 yards on nine targets with two pass breakups, one of those coming on a near interception of fellow former Bulldog Matthew Stafford.
“I thought our defense, against one of the premier offenses in the league, I thought they really did everything we could ever ask from them,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. “They consistently have made a lot of big plays for us and certainly provided us with a lot of good field position.
The emergence of Stokes as a really solid player as a rookie has been big for a Packers’ defense that has been missing key players like cornerback Jaire Alexander and outside linebacker Za’Darious Smith.
The Packers head into their bye week with a 9-3 record, good enough for the number two seed in the NFC behind only the 9-2 Cardinals.
Tyson Campbell
In spite of the Jaguars falling to 2-9 with a 21-14 loss to the Falcons, rookie cornerback Tyson Campbell had the best game of his pro career.
Campbell made three tackles and broke up three passes, including an interception of Matt Ryan just before the end of the first half. Campbell’s instincts were on display on the play, as he read Ryan’s eyes to drop out of his initial coverage and undercut tight end Kyle Pitts for the pick.
“I think he’s gonna be a really good player. I really love his attitude,” head coach Urban Meyer said. “He had a bad shoulder, fought through it, and almost had a second one today. But, stepped in front of one, and he’s a really good worker. Glad we got him.”
Campbell has struggled at times this season but his performance on Sunday is a sign that he may be turning the corner late in his rookie season, setting himself up to really break out next year as a starting cornerback for the Jacksonville defense. With the Jaguars out of realistic playoff contention, developing young players like Campbell and quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be vital if the team hopes to compete next season.