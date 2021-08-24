The second week of the NFL preseason is in the books, and that means former Georgia players have worked more toward preparing for the NFL regular season. Here’s a look at how four former Bulldogs performed.
Sony Michel
Reports out of New England have said that Sony Michel is having a very strong training camp. Michel backed those claims up with a strong performance against Philadelphia, with seven carries for 34 yards and four catches for 37 yards.
The Patriots have a crowded backfield, but are also known to give playing time to several backs. Damien Harris projects as the starter, but Michel would likely be the second option as a runner. James White is likely to be the primary pass-catching back for New England, but if Michel can prove his effectiveness on that front he’d be in line for more playing time in 2021.
Michel will be particularly motivated to have a good year as 2021 is the last year of his rookie contract. If he can put up a strong season, Michel will have an opportunity to earn another contract from the Patriots or another team as a free agent in the offseason.
Isaiah McKenzie
The Buffalo Bills wideout had a very impressive performance against the Chicago Bears, posting seven receptions for 72 yards.
Buffalo has a strong receiver group led by first team All-Pro Stefon Diggs and second team All-Pro Cole Beasley. Veteran free agent signing Emmanuel Sanders and second-year pro Gabriel Davis round out the top four spots at the position.
McKenzie is fighting for a roster spot as the fifth or possibly sixth receiver and punt returner for the Bills. On that front, McKenzie had a 35 yard return, but rookie Marquez Stevenson outdid him with a 79 yard touchdown on a punt return of his own.
It seems likely that McKenzie will be able to carve out a spot for himself in Buffalo. However, if he were to be let go by the Bills, he’d probably be able to find a spot with a team in need of depth at receiver or a punt returner.
Mecole Hardman
As Hardman enters his third season with the Kansas City Chiefs, he’s looking to make a leap into being one of quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ top options in the passing game. Hardman had four receptions for 39 yards against the Cardinals in week two, including an impressive touchdown catch in the back of the endzone.
Hardman has had over 500 yards in each of his first two seasons, but is viewed as having to rely on his speed to make plays. If Hardman wants to take the next step as a receiver, he’ll need to expand his skill set.
The departure of Sammy Watkins gives Hardman an opportunity to become a starter at receiver. Tyreek Hill is locked in at the top of the position, but after him, Hardman, Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle are competing for snaps. If Hardman can become the second or third receiver for the Chiefs, he’ll be in line for a breakout 2021 season.
J.R. Reed
Safety J.R. Reed has had a very good training camp for the Los Angeles Rams, and his string of good performances continued in week 2 of the preseason. After posting five tackles in week one, Reed posted an interception against the Raiders.
Reed played in seven games for the Rams as a rookie in 2020, mostly on special teams. Reed has had a good camp in Los Angeles and his case for a roster spot gets stronger by the week. While he wouldn’t be a starter for the Rams, Reed could play in spurts and would almost certainly see use on special teams.
Richard LeCounte
LeCounte followed up his interception for the Cleveland Browns against the Jacksonville Jaguars in week one with another interception against the New York Giants in week two. The rookie safety picked off Giants quarterback Brian Lewerke on the final play of the game to seal a victory for Cleveland.
LeCounte finds himself in a similar situation to J.R. Reed. The Browns added free agent John Johnson in the offseason and Ronnie Harrison played well for Cleveland in 2020, so LeCounte will probably not play a lot on defense once the regular season begins. His main role will likely be on special teams, unless the Browns are hit with injuries in the secondary.