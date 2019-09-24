Following another week of NFL action, here’s how some of the most notable Bulldogs in the NFL played in Week 3:
Mecole Hardman (WR, Kansas City Chiefs)
The 2019 second-round pick has made the most of star wideout Tyreek Hill’s early-season absence. Hardman once again put up solid receiving numbers, accumulating 104 yards and a touchdown on just three total touches. Although he was targeted with more volume, Hardman managed to make the most of his opportunities as the Chiefs remained undefeated with a 33-28 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Hardman looks poised to play a key role moving forward on one of the AFC’s elite teams, and Kansas City will head into Week 4 as favorites against the Detroit Lions.
Nick Chubb (RB, Cleveland Browns)
Chubb put up arguably his most efficient performance of the young season with 131 yards on 27 touches in Cleveland’s 20-13 loss to the defending NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football. Although it has been a tough start to the season for Cleveland, Chubb remains the workhorse running back on one of the league’s more talented offenses.
Shawn Williams (DB, Cincinnati Bengals)
Williams led the Bengals in total tackles with nine in a 21-17 loss against the undefeated Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Although Cincinnati’s defensive backfield was a porous unit a year ago, the secondary has not been the reason behind the Bengals’ 0-3 start to 2019. Williams and the Cincinnati defense has allowed 21 points in two close low-scoring losses, a surprising trend given the fact that the Bengals brought in first-year head coach Zac Taylor this offseason, who was touted as an offensive guru and Sean McVay disciple. Cincinnati will face two winnable opponents in the coming weeks against the Pittsburgh Steelers and young Arizona Cardinals.
