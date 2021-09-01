With the NFL preseason over, teams are making final cuts and selecting their initial 53 man rosters for the 2021 season. Several notable former Bulldogs were among those being cut, making teams or being traded over the last several days.
Sony Michel
Running back Sony Michel was traded from New England to the Los Angeles Rams last week for a sixth-round draft choice in 2022 and a fourth-round pick in 2023.
The Patriots had five running backs performing at a high level in the preseason, and evidently Michel was the odd man out. A first-round pick in 2018, Michel was key in the Patriots’ run to a 2019 Super Bowl victory.
Michel will have an opportunity to share the carries in LA with Darrell Henderson. The Rams needed another contributor in the backfield after Cam Akers suffered a season-ending ACL injury in camp.
Rams head coach Sean McVay already helped swing a trade for former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford in the offseason, and the Michel acquisition brings the number of Bulldogs on the roster to four, tied with the Giants for most in the NFL.
“Experience, playing in the big-time games,” McVay said when asked about what Michel brings to the table. “I think he’s a nice complement to what we already have in terms of when you look at the confidence that we have in Darrell Henderson and what he’s been able to do when he’s been available for us.”
Jake Fromm
The Buffalo Bills released former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm on Tuesday. Fromm was competing to remain on the roster as the third quarterback behind Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky, but Buffalo will stick with only those two on their roster for the time being.
Fromm, a sixth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, could end up back with the Bills as a member of their practice squad if he clears waivers, or signs with another team looking for a young signal caller to join their quarterback room.
Richard LeCounte, J.R. Reed, Mark Webb Jr.
The trio of young safeties all had very similar paths to making the initial 53-man rosters of their respective teams.
A fifth-round pick in this year’s draft, LeCounte stood out throughout camp and particularly in the preseason, with interceptions against the Jaguars and Giants. His health was a concern when he was drafted, but LeCounte has recovered well from his motorcycle accident and looks just as athletic as he did at his best for the Bulldogs.
While he won’t start immediately for the Browns, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him have a role on the defense if he continues to acclimate to the pro game, and he’ll almost certainly see snaps on the various special teams units in Cleveland.
J.R. Reed earned a roster spot for the Rams thanks to strong play in all three preseason games, including an interception against the Raiders in the second week of preseason.
The Rams are carrying six safeties on their initial roster, indicating an uphill battle for Reed to make an impact. Taylor Rapp and Jordan Fuller are projected to start, so similarly to LeCounte, Reed would likely need to find a spot on special teams to see the field in 2021
Mark Webb Jr. was a consistent performer throughout training camp and the preseason barring a minor injury he dealt with for a couple weeks. As a rookie seventh-round pick, making the team is a major victory in itself for Webb.
Webb makes the roster for the Chargers as the fourth safety and is unlikely to see much playing time on defense barring injuries to starting safeties Derwin James and Nassir Adderley. Where he could carve out a major role is with the Chargers’ special teams unit.
Riley Ridley, Javon Wims, Lawrence Cager
Unlike the former Bulldog safeties, it was a rough week for young receivers out of Athens as Ridley, Wims and Cager all failed to make the initial 53-man rosters of their teams.
Wims and Ridley were both cut by the Chicago Bears. Ridley was a fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft for the Bears but was never able to carve out a role for himself in head coach Matt Nagy’s offense.
A seventh-round pick in 2018, Wims was a member of the Bears for three seasons, including an 18 catch season in 2019. However, problems with temperament on the field and a talented receiver room led Wims to struggle for playing time in 2020.
Cager went undrafted in the 2020 draft partially due to medical concerns, but managed to earn a spot on the Jets practice squad to start the 2020 season. He was elevated to the active roster for two games throughout the year, and a return to the Jets’ practice squad to begin the 2021 season would not be a surprise.
Rodrigo Blankenship
Blankenship had a strong rookie season kicking for the Indianapolis Colts in 2020, hitting 32 out of 37 field goals and 43 of 45 extra points. However, the Colts brought in former Florida kicker Eddy Piñeiro to compete for the job.
Blankenship was up to the challenge from Piñeiro, and has earned his spot as the Colts’ kicker for the second consecutive season.
Cameron Nizialek
Nizialek has come out on top in a position battle with Dom Maggio, and will start the season as the punter in Atlanta. He’ll have to perform consistently in order to hold on to the role, but Nizialek will get the first crack at the punting job.
Nizialek has some experience punting in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, having played there in the SEC championship and national championship with Georgia in the 2017 season.