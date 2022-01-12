With Week 18 of the 2021 NFL Season in the books, here’s a look at some of the top performances by former Bulldogs around the league.
Mecole Hardman
In Kansas City’s Saturday matchup with the division rival Denver Broncos, wide receiver Mecole Hardman had his best game of the season.
Hardman caught eight passes for 103 yards, helping the Chiefs beat the Broncos 28-24 to lock up the two seed in the AFC playoff picture. It was Hardman’s first career game with over 100 receiving yards, and it came while star receiver Tyreek Hill struggled with a heel injury.
“When a superstar like that isn't on the field as much, somebody's got to step up and take those snaps, take those targets and make the best out of it,” Hardman said. “That's what I did when I got in the game and played as much as I did, I just wanted to take advantage of the opportunity and make the most of it."
The Chiefs’ were clinging to a four point lead when they got the ball back with 4:37 left in the game. Hardman promptly took a screen pass 44 yards on the first play of the drive, setting up the Chiefs in Denver territory and allowing them to run out the clock on the game.
"He's made plays happen all season long," Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. "He might not have the big numbers as far as stats on the whole entire season but in big moments he makes a lot of big plays. He has all the talent in the world and we'll need that going forward into the playoffs.”
The Chiefs will open their playoff run with a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday. Kansas City will be heavily favored, having defeated the Steelers 36-10 in Week 16.
Tyson Campbell
Campbell’s Jaguars were the authors of the biggest upset of the final week of the regular season, knocking off the heavily favored Indianapolis Colts 26-11.
Campbell’s physicality was on full display against the Colts, as the rookie cornerback made eight tackles including one for a loss on star running back Jonathan Taylor. While run support isn’t generally a primary goal for the cornerback position, Campbell’s willingness to get involved with run defense is a good sign going forward.
After struggling to start the season, Campbell strung together some strong performances late in the year, and now looks like a promising piece of a Jaguars defense that will look to improve in 2022.
Campbell made 73 total tackles, broke up ten passes and intercepted two in his rookie year, steadily getting better throughout the season. His height and size make him a unique breed of corner, able to match up with big receivers as he uses his physicality to make plays.
Jacksonville had another bad season, finishing 3-14 and earning the first overall pick in the NFL Draft for the second straight year. Howver, earning a victory over the Colts to keep them out of the playoffs allowed the team to end the season on a high note as they look forward to next year.
Tae Crowder
While the New York Giants’ season ended with a whimper in a 22-7 loss to the Washington Football Team, second-year linebacker Tae Crowder had another solid performance to cap off a strong individual season.
Crowder led the Giants with 12 tackles including one for a loss while playing every defensive snap against Washington.
The 2020 seventh-round pick has made the most of an opportunity this season after starting linebacker Blake Martinez tore his ACL in Week 3 against the Falcons.
Crowder started all 17 games for the Giants, leading the team in tackles with 130 while adding two interceptions and a forced fumble. While it wasn’t a perfect season for Crowder, he took another step in his career and is poised to become a mainstay on the New York defense.