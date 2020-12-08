With Week 13 of the NFL season wrapping up on Monday night, teams are beginning to punch their tickets to the postseason, and former Georgia stars continue to play an important role on several contending teams.
Justin Houston, LB, Indianapolis Colts
Houston, in his second season with the Colts, had his best game of the season in Indianapolis’ 26-20 win over the Houston Texans. The 31-year-old linebacker posted four total tackles, three of which were sacks, and also forced a fumble. With Indianapolis facing one of the league’s most dynamic quarterbacks in Deshaun Watson, Houston and the defense stepped up to grind out an important victory and improve to 8-4. The Colts are now tied for the best record in the AFC South with the Tennessee Titans.
Tae Crowder, LB, New York Giants
The Giants pulled off an upset Sunday, defeating the Seattle Seahawks without starting quarterback Daniel Jones. The defense was critical in the 17-12 win, limiting Russell Wilson’s team to its lowest scoring output of the 2020 season. Crowder has played an important role on the defensive unit for a rookie selected last in the 2020 NFL Draft. He impressed once again with seven total tackles and a sack. After an 0-5 start, New York is suddenly in first place in the NFC East and on track to make the playoffs at 5-7. While largely due to the overall weakness of the division, the Giants' accomplishment should not be understated, and Crowder’s play has been a huge part of their success.
Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions
In the Lions’ first game since the firings of head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn, Stafford stepped up to lead Detroit to a much-needed win over the Chicago Bears. Stafford had his best game in terms of passing yardage this year, throwing for 402 yards and three touchdowns on 27 completions in the 34-30 victory. With a playoff berth remaining unlikely at 5-7 and uncertainty surrounding the future, Stafford’s stability will be crucial for this team down the season’s final stretch.
