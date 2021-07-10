As training camp in the NFL draws closer, The Red & Black takes a look at a few former Bulldogs who are looking to make their mark in the pre-season.
Monty Rice
After a disappointing season for the Tennessee Titans defense in 2021, Monty Rice could play a big role in taking their defense to the next level. The Titans ranked 31st in PFF’s pass-rush rankings in 2021, only recording 19 sacks, the third-fewest in the NFL. According to PFF, Rice finished as the highest graded blitzer in the 2021 draft class despite only playing nine games in his last collegiate season.
Rashaan Evans, starting ILB for the Titans, enters the last year on his contract in 2021. After three disappointing seasons for Evans, Rice could take over the starting role in his rookie or sophomore season.
While it usually takes rookies some time to get used to a new scheme in the NFL, Rice believes he should have no problem because of the complexity of the system he ran at Georgia.
“At Georgia, we have the most complex defense in college football, so I feel like I’m ready for whatever as far as playbook-wise because I’m able to learn any new defense,” Rice said.
Azeez Ojulari
After an excellent season for the New York Giants front seven, second round pick Azeez Ojulari could help transform this defense into one of the best in the NFL.
Despite having a first round grade by numerous NFL analysts before the NFL Draft, medical issues caused Ojulari to fall to the middle of the second round. While Ojulari redshirted in his freshman season due to injury, he didn’t miss a single game in his final two seasons at Georgia, so the injury wasn’t a concern for the Giants.
The Giants ranked in the top half of the league in sacks, rushing yards allowed per game and rushing touchdowns allowed per game. Ojulari led the SEC in sacks in 2020 and showed he had a wide variety of skills to play anywhere along the line of scrimmage.
Ojulari was viewed as a raw prospect coming out of college because of his ability to win with pure athleticism. If the Giants can develop Ojulari’s pass-rushing technique, they could be looking at a future star.
Leonard Floyd
After an outstanding rookie season for former Chicago Bears OLB Leonard Floyd in 2016, many thought Floyd was on pace to become a future pro bowler. Throughout his next three seasons with the Bears, Floyd didn’t live up to the potential that the Bears thought he had, and he hit the free-agent market after the 2019 season.
In the 2020 NFL offseason, Floyd signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams. The Bears were heavily criticized for not exercising Floyd’s fifth-year option, and he proved the criticism to be correct.
In Floyd’s first season with the Rams, he recorded career numbers, stacking up 10.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 19 QB hits. This earned him a four-year $64 million contract extension with the Rams.
As the 2021 NFL season approaches, Leonard Floyd and Aaron Donald could be one of the best pass-rushing duos in the NFL.