With training camps in the National Football League rapidly approaching, The Red & Black takes a look at three Bulldogs in the NFL who are poised to make a mark on the 2021 season.
Nick Chubb
After an electric start to the 2020 season for Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, an unfortunate MCL sprain caused Chubb to miss weeks five through nine.
Once he returned to the field in week 10, he dominated the gridiron, topping 100 total yards in six of the eight remaining games and had seven rushing touchdowns in that span.
As Chubb enters his fourth season in the NFL, his rookie contract will end after the 2021 season. If he can remain at a similar pace as last year, the Browns will most likely re-sign him and make him one of the highest-paid running backs in the league. While a new contract looms, Chubb is not focused on contract negotiation at this point.
“No matter what happens, I’ll still be who I am, and that’s the biggest thing that I'm focused on — just to continue to be who I am and be the guy this team needs me to be,” Chubb said.
Andrew Thomas
Throughout his career at Georgia, Andrew Thomas was one of the Bulldogs’ best offensive tackles in recent years. Thomas was a first-team All-American in 2018, unanimous All-American in 2019 and won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy in 2019.
After Thomas' final season at Georgia, he received the rating of any offensive tackle in the 2020 NFL draft class, according to PFF. He was selected with the fourth overall pick by the New York Giants with big hopes he would shore up this offensive line.
While many analysts viewed Thomas as a can't miss prospect, he struggled heavily throughout the beginning of his rookie season. People questioned the Giants' decision of drafting Thomas with their first sound selection, but he significantly improved his play in the back half of the season.
In his remaining games, Thomas allowed 21 pressures, which was 15 less than allowed in weeks 1-7.
Isaiah Wynn
As Isaiah Wynn enters his fourth season in the NFL, the New England Patriots is hoping he can take a big leap in 2021. While Wynn has repeatedly shown he can perform at one of the highest levels in the NFL, injuries have significantly plagued his career up to this point.
In 2018 he tore his Achilles in the pre-season, dealt with turf toe complications in 2019 and missed part of the 2020 season due to an ankle injury. He has yet to play more than 10 games in a season since being drafted.
Although Wynn has not proven he can stay healthy, the Patriots still believe him to be a big piece of its offensive line. In the 2021 NFL offseason, the Patriots picked up his fifth-year option in hopes that he can remain healthy for an entire season.