With the NFL’s midseason point in the books, former Georgia players in the NFL are beginning to see where their teams stand in the postseason race after eight weeks of action. Here are some of the top performances from Week 8:
Matthew Stafford (QB, Detroit Lions)
Stafford put up a season-best 78.1% completion to outduel rookie Daniel Jones as the Lions pulled off a 31-26 win over the New York Giants at home on Sunday. The veteran quarterback finished 25-32 with 342 passing yards and three touchdowns, although he did throw an interception. The victory pushed Detroit to a .500 winning percentage, and the Lions now sit at 3-3-1 heading into two consecutive road matchups.
Chris Conley (WR, Jacksonville Jaguars)
Conley, who played for Georgia from 2011-2014, led the game in receiving in Jacksonville’s 29-15 victory over the New York Jets. The fifth-year NFL veteran scored one touchdown and posted a season-high 103 yards on four receptions. The Jaguars now sit at 4-4 on the season and will soon have to make a decision on who will be throwing to Conley in the coming weeks. Backup Gardner Minshew has filled in admirably for the injured Nick Foles, becoming the first quarterback in league history to have 13 touchdowns and less than two interceptions in his first eight games.
Sony Michel (RB, New England Patriots)
In a battle of former Georgia running backs, Michel got the best of his former backfield partner Nick Chubb as the Patriots claimed a 27-13 victory over the Cleveland Browns. While Chubb rushed 20 times for 131 yards, his two lost fumbles were detrimental to the Browns’ chances. Michel, on the other hand, had a solid day for the AFC’s lone undefeated team, finishing with 74 yards on 21 carries and the victory as New England improved to 8-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.