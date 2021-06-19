As the National Football League moves closer to its season, teams are wrapping up their mandatory OTA’s. The Red & Black takes a look at former Bulldogs and how they’re performing heading into training camp:
Matthew Stafford
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has already significantly impacted the Rams offense at OTA's. He's quickly shown Rams Head Coach Sean McVay that he can be a leader on the field and in the locker room.
"It's going to be a real positive thing for us and for his influence on those rookies,” McVay said. “Just the communication, the feedback, that's invaluable especially coming from the position that naturally requires so many different leadership things."
According to Ram's Team Reporter Sarina Morales, Stafford has quickly found a connection with Ram's receiver, Cooper Kupp. Stafford has spoken encouragingly about all of his receivers, but Kupp has stuck out the most.
Matthew Stafford on working with Cooper Kupp:— Sarina (@sarina) June 9, 2021
"One of the smartest guys I've played with. His understanding of this offense and what defenses are trying to do is pretty special."
McVay has also spoken optimistically about Stafford's performance in the first week of training camp.
"I think we're in the early phases of it, but you know certainly the way that he's handled things up to this point I've been very pleased with,” McVay said. “The consistency that he comes into work with is definitely something that he makes it really fun."
D’Andre Swift
Sophomore running back D'Andre Swift has done nothing but exceed expectations in the first two weeks of training camp with the Detroit Lions. With a brand new scheme being integrated into the offense, Swift will be taking on a much different role than he had last year.
"He's getting a lot of work outside the box, and he's doing a really good job,” said Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn. “He has natural hands, and he's learning how to read coverage, sit in zones and run through man."
Swift also has the chance to unite with former Georgia running back Todd Gurley. Lions head coach Dan Campbell has shown interest in signing Gurley and thinks he would be a great addition to their backfield.
Eric Stokes
The Green Bay Packers selected Eric Stokes in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft because of his immense athleticism and his ability to play man coverage exceptionally well down the field.
Throughout the beginning of training camp, Stokes has already shown signs of having the ability to be an elite corner at the NFL level. In just their third day of minicamp, Stokes recorded his first interception. He has already begun getting reps with the first team and has stood out to Packers' head coach Matt LaFleur.
"He certainly looks impressive. He has great size and length, and the speed, you can really see that," LaFleur said. "You can tell he's not too threatened by guys running by him, which is a huge advantage for defensive backs. It allows you to play really sticky coverage."