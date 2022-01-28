When the Los Angeles Rams traded quarterback Jared Goff, first-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023 and a third-round selection in 2021 to Detroit for quarterback Matthew Stafford, it was a move that signaled the franchise was all-in on pursuing a championship with its current core.
Stafford was seen as the final piece to the puzzle, and the only question left was how he would perform when the playoffs rolled around.
In Stafford’s first season with the Rams, he had one of the best seasons of his career, passing for 4886 yards and 41 touchdowns with 17 interceptions. However, questions remained about Stafford’s ability to perform in the postseason, having only appeared in three playoff games over the course of 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions.
“To bet on going from good to great at that position," Rams’ GM Les Snead said of the trade. "And especially from where our team was, our core group of players, where they were in their career, the coaching staff we have, felt like it was just too good of an opportunity to pass up."
Over the past two weeks, Stafford has validated the trade completely, silencing any doubts about postseason performance. In the Rams’ wildcard matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, Stafford completed 13 of 17 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns, adding a rushing touchdown as well. It was a strong performance in an easy 34-11 victory for Los Angeles.
In a divisional round matchup with Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Stafford took his performance to another level, out dueling one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time on the road. Stafford completed 28 of 38 passes for 366 yards and two touchdowns, adding another rushing touchdown as well.
While the Rams appeared to be cruising to another dominant victory, at one point leading 27-3, Brady led the Buccaneers on a furious comeback. Running back Leonard Fournette found the endzone with just :42 seconds remaining in the game to tie the game at 27-27.
On the ensuing Rams’ possession, with 25 seconds remaining in the game, Stafford found All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp for a 44-yard gain in the middle of the field, firing a perfect pass while absorbing a hit from defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Stafford’s heroics set up kicker Matt Gay for a game-winning field goal as time expired, lifting Los Angeles to a 30-27 victory over Tampa Bay.
Though he certainly would’ve preferred a more comfortable victory, Stafford savored the opportunity to engineer a game-winning drive.
"It’s a whole lot more fun when you gotta make a play like that to win the game and just steal somebody's soul,” Stafford said. “That's what it feels like sometimes where they're sitting there going, 'Man, we just had this great comeback,' and you get to reach in there and take it from them. That's a whole lot of fun."
Rams’ head coach Sean McVay has had high praise for Stafford throughout the 2021 season, and this week touched on his quarterback’s ability to lead with passion.
“I think the quarterback position in general, you got to be able to strike that balance of being even-keeled, but having the appropriate, authentic emotion when it’s necessary,” McVay said. “And he’s got a great feel for that. And it’s always authentic.”
The Rams’ are now set to host the 49ers in the NFC championship game on Sunday, a third matchup between the NFC West rivals this season.
If Stafford can lead the Rams to a victory, he’ll make his first career Super Bowl appearance and become the first former Bulldog quarterback to start one since Fran Tarkenton started Super Bowl 11 for the Minnesota Vikings in 1977.
The perception of Stafford’s career would completely change if he helped the Rams win a Super Bowl title. A championship win would put Stafford in position to potentially earn a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after his career ends, whereas prior to this season that seemed highly unlikely.