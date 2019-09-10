Thirty-five former Georgia players are on NFL rosters in the league's 100th season. Each week, The Red & Black will highlight some of their standout performances. To get the ball rolling, here’s how some of the former Bulldogs fared in Week One:
Matthew Stafford (QB, Detroit Lions)
While Stafford and the Lions were unable to hold on to a 24-6 lead in an eventual 27-27 tie against the Arizona Cardinals, the 11-year veteran had a good start to his season. Stafford finished 27 for 45 with 385 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions, although he did have a fumble. Nonetheless, Detroit’s franchise signal-caller had the team in a strong winning position before rookie Kyler Murray led the team to score 18 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Chris Conley (WR, Jacksonville Jaguars)
Although Jacksonville ultimately lost 40-26 to the Kansas City Chiefs, Conley was a bright spot on offense. He finished with six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown against his former team. It could be a big year for the 2015 third-round pick, even with the injury to former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Nick Foles, who is out indefinitely with a broken clavicle. Rookie Gardner Minshew performed admirably in his place, going 22 for 25 with 275 yards and two touchdowns. Conley will look to keep his hot streak going into Week Two as the Jaguars head to Houston for a key early-season AFC South clash.
Thomas Davis (LB, Los Angeles Chargers)
The 36-year old veteran performed well in his first career game as a Charger after 13 years in the Carolina Panthers organization. Davis led his new team with 14 tackles in a 30-24 overtime victory against Jacoby Brissett and the Indianapolis Colts. He will be a welcome addition in the middle of the Chargers defense as try to win the AFC West in its last season at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The Chargers and Rams will open the doors to Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park in Inglewood next year, ending the Chargers’ rather odd tenure in the Los Angeles Galaxy’s home stadium. Next week, Davis and the Chargers will head across the country to face Stafford's Lions.
