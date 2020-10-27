Week 7 of the NFL season is in the books following a battle of former Georgia and Chicago Bears teammates Roquan Smith and Leonard Floyd on Monday night. The biggest game of the week for former Georgia players, however, was the Falcons-Lions matchup, which featured Matthew Stafford, Todd Gurley and D’Andre Swift in a dramatic game that came down to the final play in Atlanta.
Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions
With Gurley and the Falcons playing well at home, it was going to take a stellar performance from Stafford in order to win the game, and that is exactly what he managed. In his best showing of the season, Stafford went 25 of 36 with 340 yards and a touchdown on the game’s final play after marching 75 yards down the field in just over a minute. Stafford has returned to Georgia to play the Falcons twice in his career, once in 2014 and this past week. He has won both games by one point coming on the last play of the game, with the 2014 matchup ending 22-21 and this week’s game finishing 23-22.
Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons
Despite another strong performance, the story of Gurley’s game will be scoring an accidental touchdown that inadvertently led to Detroit’s win. His statline of 25 total touches, 82 yards and two touchdowns is still solid, but falling into the end zone late in the game allowed Stafford to get one more possession with just over a minute on the clock to win the Lions the game. In no way is the result the fault of Gurley, as he tried to make the correct play and allow the Falcons to run off the clock before kicking a walk-off chip shot field goal, but in the end it will go down as Atlanta’s third blown double-digit fourth quarter lead out of seven games this season.
D’Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions
Swift played a key role in Detroit’s offense for the second straight week as he led the backfield in snaps. With 13 total touches, he managed 48 yards and found the back of the end zone as the Lions defeated the Falcons 23-22. Swift continued his timeshare for primary ball-carrying duties with veteran Adrian Peterson, although it seems the rookie has surpassed Peterson in recent weeks. Getting playing time over one of the all-time greats at the running back position will always be difficult, even given Peterson’s age, but Swift’s performances and involvement indicate he is slowly taking over as the team’s feature back.
