With Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season in the books, here’s a look at some of the top performances by former Bulldogs this week.
Isaiah McKenzie
The Buffalo Bills entered a crucial matchup with the AFC East-leading New England Patriots down two wide receivers, as Gabriel Davis and Cole Beasley were placed on the COVID-19 list during the week.
Isaiah McKenzie stepped up into an increased role, having without a doubt the best game of his professional career. Having caught just seven passes in the first fourteen games of the year, McKenzie hauled in eleven receptions for 125 yards, both career highs, and a touchdown.
“Coming into this game with Beasley and Gabe out – can't wait to get them next week – but with them being out, I just had to step up," McKenzie said. "And all my coaches believed in me. [Quarterback Josh Allen] believed in me, threw me the ball, and I made plays. And that's all I wanted to do, to help the team win."
McKenzie’s role in getting the win over New England cannot be overstated, and with the Bills now sitting at 9-6, the same record as the Patriots, Buffalo has an inside track to winning a second straight AFC East title.
Sony Michel
Michel had his second 100-yard rushing performance of the season on Sunday, as he helped cover for an uncharacteristic performance by quarterback Matthew Stafford as the Los Angeles Rams earned a 30-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
Michel rushed 27 times for 131 yards and a touchdown, as he continued to handle the majority of the Rams’ rushing attack. This trend should continue through the regular season, as fellow running back Darrell Henderson Jr. suffered a knee injury and will be out for at least three weeks after being placed on injured reserve.
The Rams activated running back Cam Akers to the active roster, but he is returning from an Achilles tear suffered in mid-July, so it seems likely that Los Angeles will ease him back into the lineup.
“Sony, really for the last month, he’s been a workhorse,” head coach Sean McVay said. “He’s been one of the standouts for us when we’ve gone 4-0 in the month of December, really pleased with him.”
The Rams improved to 11-4 this season with the win, and took the division lead from the Arizona Cardinals, who have lost three straight games and fallen to 10-5 this season. While that does put the Rams in the driver’s seat for the NFC West title, they’ll have to defeat Baltimore on the road and San Francisco in Week 18 to guarantee the division will be theirs.
Nick Chubb
In a Christmas day matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the 7-7 Cleveland Browns were desperate for a victory.
Star running back Nick Chubb did all he could to help Cleveland’s cause, piling up 184 total yards on twenty touches with a touchdown. Chubb was outstanding throughout the game, but he and the rest of the team couldn’t overcome a crushing four interception performance by quarterback Baker Mayfield.
The Browns are now 7-8 and their playoff hopes are dimming, and Cleveland will need to win both of its last two games on the road against Pittsburgh and at home against the Bengals to have a chance of making the playoffs in a strong AFC.
Chubb has had another fantastic season for Cleveland, and his 1,143 rushing yards are good for third in the NFL, behind only Jonathan Taylor and Joe Mixon. Chubb will have to continue to play at a high level for the Browns to finish the season strong.