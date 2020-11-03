With the NFL season approaching its midpoint, Week Eight delivered some excellent performances from former Georgia players around the league as playoff races began to take shape.
Mecole Hardman (WR, Kansas City Chiefs)
Hardman has served an important role in the defending Super Bowl champions’ offense throughout his Chiefs career. While he is rarely a high-volume target, his speed and dynamism alongside Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce give Patrick Mahomes a range of options, and he can also impact a game through kick returns. Against the struggling New York Jets, however, Hardman put up easily his best performance of the season with seven receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown as the Chiefs romped to a 35-9 victory and improved to 7-1 on the season. Kansas City looks primed for another Super Bowl run, and Hardman will have a part to play on arguably the league’s best offense.
Matthew Stafford (QB, Detroit Lions)
Stafford put up massive numbers for the second consecutive week, although he could not lift Detroit to victory in the Lions’ 41-21 loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Ford Field. Stafford finished 24-for-42 with 336 yards and threw all three of Detroit’s touchdowns along with an interception. While it was far from the ideal result, Stafford was once again effective on an individual level, throwing for over 330 yards for the second straight week. Losses by both the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears this week kept the Lions within touching distance of the top of the NFC North, and next week’s game against the last-place Minnesota Vikings will be a true test of the Lions’ playoff potential.
Roquan Smith (LB, Chicago Bears)
Although the Bears fell narrowly at home to the New Orleans Saints 26-23 in overtime, Smith was a huge part of a great effort from Chicago’s defense. Smith led all players in tackles with 11, including two for a loss, and helped the Bears’ defense contain the Saints for much of the night. Chicago had opportunities, but fell to 5-3 in their second straight defeat. Although the Bears appear to be regressing, Smith and this team’s defense give them a chance to win just about every game.
