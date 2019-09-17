With Week 2 of the NFL season in the books, several former Georgia stars continued to stand out around the league. Here are some of the best performances across the NFL this week:

Mecole Hardman (WR, Kansas City Chiefs)

In the absence of star wideout Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs’ second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft made his first real impact on Sunday. Hardman didn’t have a catch in his first game a week ago. He caught a 42-yard touchdown in a four-catch, 61-yard performance during the Chiefs’ 28-10 win over the Oakland Raiders. Hardman would have had an even better performance had his 74-yard touchdown catch not been called back. An apparent holding on running back LeSean McCoy limited Hardman to one touchdown. Nonetheless, Hardman has established himself as a key weapon and one of the main vertical threats in the Chiefs’ explosive offense, and could be poised for a huge debut season.

Roquan Smith (LB, Chicago Bears)

The second-year linebacker led the Bears with 13 total tackles in Chicago’s 16-14 road victory over the Denver Broncos. Smith played a key role in slowing down the Denver offense, given the fact that the Broncos were previously 33-3 at home in the first two weeks of the season. Having allowed just 24 total points over the season’s first two weeks, Chicago once again looks primed to have one of the league’s top defenses featuring the linebacker duo of Smith and Khalil Mack. The Bears will head east to face the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football before a key divisional showdown with Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field.

Nick Chubb (RB, Cleveland Browns)

Chubb was a key factor in Cleveland’s dominant 23-3 road victory over the New York Jets, who were forced to turn to third-string quarterback Luke Falk with Sam Darnold out with an illness and Trevor Siemian out with an injury. Chubb recorded 98 total yards on 22 touches and scored a touchdown, his first of the new season. The victory was a statement response from a Browns team that was embarrassed at home in Week 1 43-13 by the Tennessee Titans after entering the season with huge expectations. With the season back on track, Cleveland will face arguably its toughest task of the season next week on Sunday night when the defending NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams visit FirstEnergy Stadium.