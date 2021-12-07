With Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season in the books, here are some of the top performances by former Georgia Bulldogs across the league.
Sony Michel
With the Rams’ usual starting running back Darrell Henderson injured, former Bulldog Sony Michel got a chance to be the lead back against the Jaguars.
In the Rams’ 37-7 victory, Michel carried the ball 24 times for 121 yards and a touchdown. It was his first game with over 100 rushing yards since Week 3 of the 2020 season, when Michel was still a member of the Patriots.
"Sony, I thought ran the ball really well,” Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford said. “Going into the week, you see the plan unfold and I'm like, 'This is a Sony Michel type of game.' He's just going to slug it out, wear on these dudes.
Michel capitalized on his increased workload and helped the Rams earn their eighth win of the season, as he continues to get acclimated to his new team after being traded from New England before the season.
Matthew Stafford
Stafford, like the Rams’ team as a whole, was looking to bounce back after three straight losses in the month of November.
Stafford had his best game since Halloween, completing 26 of 38 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns.
“He’s our guy, we go as he goes,” head coach Sean McVay said. “But the best thing I would say is he doesn’t have to do anything other than play within himself. That quarterback position is so vital to the success, but he’s such a special talent, he’s got such a great way about himself with people, just keep being himself and enjoying playing and that’s what I saw from him today.”
The Rams have a huge matchup next Monday night against the 10-2 Cardinals, in a game that will go a long way in deciding what team will win the NFC West.
Azeez Ojulari
The Giants struggled to put up points in a 20-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins, but the defense did a solid job of containing the Miami offense.
Rookie outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari sacked Tua Tagovailoa in the third quarter. Ojulari now has 6.5 sacks this season, breaking a tie with B.J. Hill for the Giants’ rookie sack record. With five games left in the season, Ojulari will have the opportunity to earn a few more sacks over the final stretch of his rookie campaign.
Ojulari finished the game with four total tackles, three quarterback hurries and the sack, a solid performance from the second-round pick who has shown a lot of promise in spite of the Giants’ overall struggles.
The 4-8 Giants will travel to Los Angeles next week to take on the 7-5 Chargers, as New York’s playoff hopes begin to fade away. Former Bulldog quarterback Jake Fromm has a chance to make the first start of his career in that game, as starter Daniel Jones is dealing with a neck injury and backup Mike Glennon suffered a concussion late in the game against the Dolphins.