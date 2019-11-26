With the NFL season heading down the stretch, here were some of the biggest performances from former Georgia players this week:
Nick Chubb (RB, Cleveland Browns)
Chubb put up 164 total yards on 24 touches while also finding the back of the end zone in Cleveland’s comfortable 41-24 victory over the Miami Dolphins at FirstEnergy Stadium. At 5-6, the Browns’ playoff hopes remain alive, with Chubb continuing to assert himself as this team’s feature back despite the return of former Kansas City Chiefs star Kareem Hunt. Chubb managed 21 carries to Hunt’s eight, although both managed to score a touchdown. Cleveland has now won its last three in a row and now will face a massive divisional clash against the Steelers in Pittsburgh.
Alec Ogletree (LB, New York Giants)
Although Ogletree only recorded two tackles in New York’s 19-14 loss to the Chicago Bears, he picked off quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the end zone in what would prove one of the biggest plays of the day for the Giants. Ogletree has been one of New York’s most consistent performers in what has been a difficult season for the Giants. This was Ogletree’s first interception of the season, which is out of character given his five-interception campaign a year ago, but he remains one of the biggest linebacker threats in pass defense in the NFL.
Shawn Williams (DB, Cincinnati Bengals)
Much like Ogletree, Williams may not have had a huge impact in terms of volume, but he made his presence known in a defensive battle. Williams picked up three total tackles in the game and made an interception on opposing quarterback Mason Rudolph in the Bengals’ 16-10 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Although the Bengals fell to 0-11 on the year and are clearly the NFL’s worst team, they have been in contention to win several games this year, and Sunday was no exception. Cincinnati put up a real defensive fight against a team angling for postseason contention, and Williams was a key part of that effort.
