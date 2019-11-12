With Week 10 of the NFL season in the books, here were some of the best performances from former Georgia players this week:
Nick Chubb (RB, Cleveland Browns)
Chubb rushed 20 times for 116 yards as Cleveland won its third game of the season in a 19-16 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Even with the debut of former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, Chubb received exactly 20 carries for the fourth straight game and for the fifth time in the last six. Although he didn’t find the end zone, the second-year back was efficient as he picked up his fourth 100-yard day of the season.
Roquan Smith (LB, Chicago Bears)
Smith picked up a game-leading 11 tackles as Chicago won 20-13 against the Detroit Lions, who didn't have former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford. The veteran quarterback had not missed a start in 3,234 days prior to Sunday, with his last coming on Jan. 2, 2011. Smith and the Bears took full advantage, claiming a huge division victory to improve to 4-5. With the struggling Los Angeles Rams next on the schedule, Smith will look to take advantage of a porous offensive line to help Chicago get back on track in the NFC playoff picture.
Justin Houston (LB, Indianapolis Colts)
Although the veteran linebacker recorded just three total tackles in the Colts’ surprising 16-12 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Houston did one thing that illuminated the success he has had in 2019. Houston recorded a sack, his seventh of the season, making Week 10 his fourth consecutive week with a sack. Tied for 12th in the NFL overall in the category, Houston appears to be back at his best, when he broke the Kansas City Chiefs franchise sack record with 22 in the 2014 season. The four-time Pro Bowler is already on pace to have his best season since 2014 and could even make this year the second best of his career.
