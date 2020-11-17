Week 10 of the NFL season was one of the best for former Georgia players around the league, with stars returning from injury, historic career achievements and statement performances.
Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland had sorely missed the presence of Chubb in the backfield when he missed several weeks due to injury, but he made an emphatic return in the Browns’ 10-7 win over the Houston Texans. Chubb took 19 carries for 126 yards and scored the Browns’ only touchdown. Cleveland’s two-headed ground attack was a key factor in its victory, as Kareem Hunt also rushed for over 100 yards on an equal number of carries to get the Browns to 6-3 on the season. As the season enters the final stretch, the return of Chubb to Cleveland’s offense will be a massive boost to the team’s playoff hopes this year.
Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions
Stafford has been among the league’s most underrated signal-callers for some time during his 12 year NFL career, but as he continues to play at a high level, he is quickly climbing into the company of some impressive names on all-time passing lists. On Sunday, he threw for his 273rd career touchdown pass, tying him with former San Francisco 49ers and Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana. Stafford added 276 yards through the air as Detroit grabbed a much-needed 30-27 win over Washington to remain in playoff contention. Stafford may not have Montana’s four Super Bowl rings and two NFL MVP awards, but at just 32 years of age and still playing at a high level, there’s no telling how high he could rise on the all-time statistical lists once his career is over.
Leonard Floyd, LB, Los Angeles Rams
Floyd was instrumental in Los Angeles’ crucial 23-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, outshining even teammate Aaron Donald, a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Floyd picked up five tackles and sacked quarterback Russell Wilson three times while also recovering a fumble in his best performance since arriving in Los Angeles from Chicago. As the replacement for Dante Fowler, Floyd has excelled and raised the caliber of the Rams’ play at the linebacker position. At 6-3 overall and now locked in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC West, the Rams will need Floyd to continue at his best as they look to secure a spot in the playoffs.
