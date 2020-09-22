With the second week of the 2020-2021 NFL season in the books, several former Georgia stars were involved in some of the most exciting games of the young season. Here are the standout performances from former Georgia players in Week 2.
Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
Chubb was at the heart of Cleveland’s resurgence to get back to 1-1 following a blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week. With 124 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, Chubb was the key in the Browns’ strong running game as they took a 35-30 win over their AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. After receiving fewer carries than Kareem Hunt in Week 1, Chubb restored himself as the lead back heading into their matchup against Washington next week.
Roquan Smith, LB, Chicago Bears
Smith led Chicago with eight tackles as a strong team defensive performance was key in a 17-13 victory over the New York Giants. After a playoff appearance as one of the league’s most feared defenses two years ago, the Bears regressed to 8-8 in 2019-20. With a 2-0 start in the new season, Smith and the Bears defense look set to reclaim their title as one of the NFL’s best units, and will continue their campaign against an Atlanta Falcons team looking for its first win of the season.
Rodrigo Blankenship, K, Indianapolis Colts
Blankenship was a key figure on special teams as Indianapolis won 28-11 against the Minnesota Vikings. Georgia’s all-time leading scorer converted field goals from 28, 38, 38, and 44 yards while also hitting both of his extra point attempts. With an offense that has talent surrounding new quarterback Philip Rivers, Blankenship should get ample opportunities at the professional level in his rookie season, and looked to be in peak form in Week 2.
