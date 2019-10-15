Following another week of NFL action, here’s how several of Georgia’s brightest former stars performed across the league in the sixth round of games:
Nick Chubb (RB, Cleveland Browns)
Chubb continued his streak of hot performances in the Browns’ 32-28 home defeat to the Seattle Seahawks. With quarterback Baker Mayfield struggling in his sophomore season, including a three-interception game this week, Chubb has picked up much of the slack offensively. He back rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns on 20 attempts as the Browns fell to 2-4 on the season. Although Cleveland has not lived up to the preseason hype to this point, it still remains in contention in a relatively weak AFC North.
Sony Michel (RB, New England Patriots)
Michel had an excellent performance as New England defeated the New York Giants 35-14 on Thursday night. Michel picked up 113 yards on 24 total touches in the win, playing a key role both as the workhorse back and in the passing game as the Patriots moved to 6-0 on the new season. Michel and the defending Super Bowl Champions don't look to be slowing down as they get an extra four days of rest and preparation before facing the New York Jets on Monday night.
Alec Ogletree (LB, New York Giants)
Although it was a tough night defensively for the Giants, Ogletree had his best performance of the season, leading the game with 12 tackles and recording a sack. Without some of its key weapons, a matchup against the undefeated Patriots on a short week was always going to be an uphill battle, and the Giants’ season will not be defined by such games. A potential resurgence from Ogletree making tackles in the middle could be just the spark the league’s 4th-worst defense in yards per game needs.
