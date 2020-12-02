As the NFL season heads into its crucial final stretch following Thanksgiving, several former Bulldogs are delivering excellent performances around the league.
Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
With Cleveland’s 27-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Browns improved to 8-3 in what is shaping up to be a special season for a historically struggling franchise. Chubb led the charge with 176 yards on 22 total touches, and the team has now won each of its last three games since his return from injury. With both the Giants and Jets remaining on the schedule, the Browns could sweep the New York teams and win one of their other games against the Titans, Ravens and Steelers to seal the franchise’s best regular season finish since returning to the NFL in 1999.
Leonard Floyd, LB, Los Angeles Rams
Floyd has been a key contributor on a much-improved Rams defense this season and added Sunday's seven-tackle performance, including one tackle for loss, to what has been an impressive first season in Los Angeles. The Rams could not improve on their 7-3 start, however, as they fell 23-20 to their in-state rivals the San Francisco 49ers for the second time this year. Floyd and the Rams have another crucial NFC West clash up next as they play the first of two games against the Arizona Cardinals.
Roquan Smith, LB, Chicago Bears
The Bears struggled in the absence of Nick Foles in their 41-25 defeat to the Green Bay Packers, but Smith was at the heart of their defensive effort with five tackles. Chicago has fully regressed to the mean and are currently on a five-game losing streak following its 5-1 start. If the Bears are to keep their playoff hopes alive, Smith and the defense will need to play an important role moving forward.
