At the quarter mark of the 2019-2020 NFL season, several former Georgia players have played key roles around the league this year. This week, offensive stars put in especially solid performances, and here are some of the best:
Nick Chubb (RB, Cleveland Browns)
The second-year back was instrumental in Cleveland’s massive 40-25 road win over the division rival Baltimore Ravens. Chubb finished the game with 20 rushes for 165 yards and three touchdowns, including an 88-yard scamper in the fourth quarter to give the Browns a two-possession lead that they would not surrender. At .500 and back on track, Cleveland continues a tough stretch when it faces the undefeated San Francisco 49ers in Week Five.
Todd Gurley (RB, Los Angeles Rams)
The three-time Pro Bowler made his first real impact of the season as the Rams fell 55-40 at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gurley managed to find the back of the endzone twice in a 12-touch, 70 yard performance, although questions regarding his volume and possible underlying injury remain. Gurley has shown flashes of excellence, but through four weeks he simply does not appear to be the same dynamic workhorse running back that has carried the Rams offense in years’ past.
Matthew Stafford (QB, Detroit Lions)
Stafford was solid as the Lions held their own in a tight 34-30 battle with the Kansas City Chiefs that came down to the final drive of the game. The 11-year veteran went 21-for-34 with 291 yards and three touchdowns in a hard-fought attempt to maintain Detroit’s unbeaten start to the season. Although the Lions may have failed to win the game, the fact that they managed to remain in contention with one of the NFL’s elite teams is reason for optimism that they can be competitive in the NFC North this season.
