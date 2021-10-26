With Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season in the books, here are some of the top performances by former Georgia Bulldogs across the league.
Azeez Ojulari
The Giants’ second-round rookie pass rusher had the best game of his young career on Sunday. Ojulari terrorized Panthers quarterbacks Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker, posting five tackles, four quarterback hits and two and a half sacks.
Ojulari and the Giants defense racked up six sacks, helping New York defeat Carolina 25-3.
Head coach Joe Judge was pleased with Ojulari’s play, noting that edge defenders often struggle to make the transition from the college game to the NFL.
“This guy has been working very hard,” Judge said of Ojulari. “I think he's doing a lot of things that – a lot of times the edge players as rookies, it's a real big transition because it's very different from college and the talent level is extremely different from college. He's been productive early in his career really just by playing within his own strengths and skillset.”
Ojulari himself was humble when asked about his big game, instead focusing on the team’s success in defeating the Panthers.
“I'm blessed to be able to go out there and compete and make those big plays out there,” Ojulari said. “At the end of the day, I was just happy to get the win, to get back in the win column. I'm just happy to get the win for the team and just continue to go from there and just keep going. So, it was a great day.”
Ojulari now leads all rookies in sacks with five and a half this season. The Giants have had a disappointing 2-5 start to the season, but their first two picks of the 2021 draft have been bright spots. First-round wideout Kadarious Toney has flashed elite explosiveness, particularly in a 189-yard receiving performance against Dallas, and Ojulari has been the most disruptive pass rusher on the team.
Matthew Stafford
Stafford continued to play at a very high level this season as he took on his former team on Sunday. The Lions gave a great effort against a heavily favored Rams team, but in the end the Rams were just too talented for Detroit to steal a victory.
Stafford completed 28 of his 41 pass attempts for 334 yards and three touchdowns, leading his new team to victory over the team he led for over a decade, 28-19.
“He was great in the clutch,” head coach Sean McVay said. “And really even when things weren’t going well he just stays nice and even keeled and that’s what a great quarterback does. He’s our leader and he did a great job today.”
Stafford hit a career milestone on his second touchdown pass of the game, tying John Elway for 12th all time with 300 career touchdown passes. Stafford broke the tie in the fourth quarter with his third touchdown pass of the day, a five yard strike to Cooper Kupp.
Asked about Elway after the game, Stafford admitted it “meant a little bit” to pass the legendary Broncos quarterback’s career total.
"I grew up watching John and was a huge fan,” Stafford said. “I wore number seven in high school and college because of John and was a huge fan of the way he played the game, the way he threw the ball, all of that. It's pretty cool, I'm sure I'll appreciate it more when I'm done playing, but along the way it's nice to get that done with a win."
D’Andre Swift
D’Andre Swift has been one of the lone bright spots for a talent-poor Lions’ offense this season, and that theme continued against the Rams.
Swift struggled to find space on the ground, finishing with 13 carries for 48 yards, but made a big impact in the passing game. On the opening possession of the game, Swift took a screen pass from quarterback Jared Goff 63 yards for a touchdown, the longest play of his career. Swift finished the game with eight receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown.
Head coach Dan Campbell made it clear how he feels about Swift’s abilities after the game.
“He’s a stud. We’ve got to give him the ball. We can’t get him the ball enough,” Campbell said.
So far this season, Swift has 120 touches for 653 yards and five total touchdowns, with 391 of those yards coming on receptions.
“We find the runs that suit him best and let him go a little bit,” Campbell said. “I also think we can expand some things in the pass game for him.”
Swift should be in line for a lot of touches in a Lions offense that doesn’t have a lot of talent at wide receiver, and should have an opportunity to continue to improve and put up big numbers for Detroit.