With the NFL season kicking off on Thursday night, Georgia is well-represented on rosters. There are currently 52 former Bulldogs spread among 27 teams including five on reserve lists and four on practice squads. A number of those players figure to play big roles this season. Here are five former Bulldogs to watch in Week 1.
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Perhaps the most prominent former Bulldog in the NFL, Stafford is coming off one of his best seasons as a pro, and certainly his most successful. In his first season with the Rams, Stafford completed 404 of his 601 pass attempts for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns with 17 interceptions.
The most spectacular stretch of Stafford’s 2021 season was his postseason performance. After going 0-3 in playoff games over his 12 years with the Lions, Stafford led the Rams on a 4-0 run through the postseason that culminated in a Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Stafford completed 98 of 140 passes in the playoffs for 1,188 yards and nine touchdowns with three interceptions, adding two more touchdowns on the ground.
The offseason for Stafford has been marred by a mysterious elbow injury, sitting out the Rams’ spring workouts. On Sunday, Stafford said the injury is no longer limiting him in any way.
“I feel good," Stafford said. "I'm ready to go. No limitations. I feel great. I'm ready to go play.”
The Rams are once again expected to be contenders in 2022, and how Stafford looks will be one key to watch as the reigning champions host the first regular season game of the season on Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills.
Travon Walker, Jacksonville Jaguars
The first overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft will open his promising pro career on Sunday at home against the Indianapolis Colts.
Walker will play a major role on the Jaguars’ defense from the opening game, starting on one end of the defensive front opposite fourth-year outside linebacker Josh Allen. The pair have the potential to be one of the top pass-rushing duos in the league this season, but that is contingent on Walker making an instant impact.
Recent top five picks at the edge position have often made an instant impact as rookies. 2017 first overall pick Myles Garrett had seven sacks in his first season as a Cleveland Brown, 2019 second overall pick Nick Bosa posted nine sacks as a rookie for the 49ers and 2020 second overall pick Chase Young had 7.5 sacks for Washington as a rookie.
Walker will attempt to have a similar rookie campaign to those three stars as he makes the transition from college to the NFL.
George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pickens may be the Georgia rookie facing the highest immediate expectations out of the 15 that were drafted in April. The Steelers selected the wideout in the second round of the draft with the 52nd overall pick. Pickens quickly impressed onlookers throughout training camp and the preseason, both with his blocking ability and his receiving prowess.
Pittsburgh has been known for developing wide receivers as well as any team in the last 25 years. Hines Ward, Antonio Brown, Santonio Holmes, Diontae Johnson and Emmanuel Sanders are just a few of the successful receivers that Pittsburgh has drafted since 1998.
In the Steelers preseason matchup with the Seahawks, Pickens made an outstanding 26-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone. The play showed off his exceptional athletic ability, as did several dominant blocks from throughout the preseason.
Pickens is expected to be a major part of the Steelers’ receiving corps, but with Johnson, wide receiver Chase Claypool and tight end Pat Freiermuth also squarely in the mix, it remains to be seen what exactly Pickens’ role will be as a rookie.
Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears
Smith has established himself in recent years as one of the top inside linebackers in the league, and this offseason made it known he wants to be paid at that level.
Following a holdout during camp, the Bears proved unwilling to offer Smith the deal he wanted before this season. Now he will enter the final year of his rookie contract hoping to hit the open market as a free agent next offseason or potentially sign a long-term deal with the Bears.
“It’s my last year of my deal, and I’m just going to take it, run with it and bet on myself like I’ve always done,” Smith said on Aug. 20. “Negotiations are over right now. I’m just focused on the season, going out there, being the best Bear I can be because I owe that to the guys in the locker room, to the city, and all the loyal fans.”
The Bears open their season at home against the 49ers. Smith and the rest of the Chicago defense will look to contain second-year quarterback Trey Lance as well as star wideout Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle.
Rodrigo Blankenship, Indianapolis Colts
Blankenship had an impressive rookie campaign, converting on 32 of 37 field goal attempts and 43 of 45 extra point tries.
In 2021, he kicked for five games, making 11 of 14 field goal attempts, but suffered a hip injury. After attempting to play through the injury in Week 5 against the Ravens, Blankenship was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 16, 2021, and remained sidelined for the rest of the 2021 season.
“Hot Rod” will have a chance to bounce back in 2022. The fan-favorite kicker has won the starting job for the Colts following an injury-plagued 2021 season. He will hope to establish himself as one of the top kickers in the league this season and earn himself some job security moving forward.