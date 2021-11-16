With Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season in the books, here are some of the top performances by former Georgia Bulldogs across the league.
Eric Stokes
The Green Bay Packers’ defense made a statement on Sunday, shutting out Russell Wilson for the first time in his career on the way to a 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Rookie first-round cornerback Eric Stokes had one of his best games as a pro, allowing zero completions in his direction on 47 coverage snaps, with Wilson targeting receivers covered by Stokes four times.
The Packers’ defense as a whole has been very impressive this season. Through 10 games the group is allowing only 18 points per game, good for third best in the league.
“The guys out on the field have been playing with great energy and great effort,” Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur said. “I think that’s usually the mark of a great defense.”
Stokes has stepped up in the absence of the Packers’ top cornerback Jaire Alexander, who has missed the last six games after sustaining a shoulder injury against the Steelers.
On the season, Stokes has 31 tackles and nine passes defended, tied for ninth in the league.
Monty Rice
Another former Bulldog rookie defender had a strong game on Sunday, as linebacker Monty Rice notched a career-high 11 tackles for the Titans in a 23-21 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
Rice has struggled at times this season to crack the Titans’ defensive lineup, but due to an injury to the more experienced Rashaan Evans, Rice was in for 69% of Tennessee’s defensive snaps.
“Yesterday was another step,” head coach Mike Vrabel said. “It was another game [Rice] played a lot of football for us, and the Colts game a few weeks ago. He is continuing to improve and hopefully we can start to really see some more progress and string a couple weeks together."
Tennessee is now 8-2 and sitting atop the AFC, and are on a six game winning streak that includes five consecutive victories over playoff teams from last year. If Rice can carve out a bigger role for himself down the stretch, he may find himself playing meaningful snaps in playoff games when January comes around.
D’Andre Swift
The 0-8 Detroit Lions managed to earn a 16-16 tie in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, officially avoiding the distinction of becoming the first 0-17 team in league history.
D’Andre Swift was a huge part of a game plan that minimized the passing game, focusing on establishing the running game and avoiding giving Jared Goff the opportunity to make a big mistake.
Swift had a career-high 33 carries for 130 yards, grinding out tough yards against a very good Steelers’ front seven. His longest run of the afternoon came on a 21-yard run off the left tackle. Swift showed his athleticism on the play, hurdling Cameron Sutton to gain extra yards.
Along with T.J. Hockenson, Swift has been one of the major bright spots for a Lions team that remains winless. Through nine games played, Swift has 839 yards of offense, the highest of anyone on the team. For the moment, Swift appears to be a budding star stuck on a below average offense for the moment.