With the NFL season officially through the first quarter of the regular season, Week 4 is an early indicator of where the league’s 32 teams stand as postseason races begin to take shape. As former Bulldogs begin to find out where they stand around the league, defensive performances took center stage in an enthralling week of NFL action.
Roquan Smith, LB, Chicago Bears
In a game where Chicago’s anemic offense continued to steal the headlines despite newly-minted starting quarterback Nick Foles at the helm, Smith had one of the best defensive performances in the NFL this season. A defensive battle resulting in a narrow 19-11 loss for the Bears at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts, Smith posted 13 total tackles, tied for the second-best mark of his stellar young career. Three of those tackles were for loss, and despite their offensive struggles, the team’s defense kept the Bears in contention to extend their record to a perfect 4-0 for much of the game. With just 81 points allowed, Chicago has the second-best defense in the NFC, and it will rely heavily on Smith and company when Tom Brady and the red-hot Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit on Thursday night.
Justin Houston, LB, Indianapolis Colts
On the winning side of this matchup between two of Georgia’s best defensive talents, Houston was excellent as Indianapolis defeated the Bears to match them at 3-1. While he was not as individually proficient as Smith, picking up four tackles, he recorded a sack to extend his record to four consecutive games with at least 0.5 sacks this season. In 2019, he had a six-week consecutive sack stretch, finishing with an impressive 11 for the year. With his unit holding Chicago to just 11 points, the Colts boast the NFL’s best defense, giving up an average of just 14 points per game. These two defenses are near mirror-images of each other: elite squads led by former Georgia linebackers helping their teams to a 3-1 start, and it was on full display this past Sunday.
Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons
While the Falcons continue to struggle, Gurley continues to deliver solid performances in low-volume situations. While Gurley’s relative weakness as a pass-catching back hurts his involvement to some degree, he has cleared 20 total touches just once this season. In Monday’s 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers, the former Georgia running back picked up 63 yards on 17 total touches while scoring both of Atlanta’s touchdowns. His lack of every-down involvement could be attributable to the Falcons being behind in many late-game situations, but his success has been a silver lining in a difficult 0-4 start for Atlanta.
