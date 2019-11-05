Several former Georgia football players continued to put in solid performances across the NFL. Here are the highlights from Week 9:
Roquan Smith (LB, Chicago Bears)
In what has been an up-and-down season for Chicago, Smith had his best game since Week 2 against Denver as he recorded 10 tackles, tied for the game lead. The Bears’ struggles continued, however, as they fell to 3-5 on the year with a 22-14 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. On a four-game losing streak and in the NFC North cellar, Smith and the reigning division champs will look to get their season back on track at home to Detroit in Week 10.
Justin Houston (LB, Indianapolis Colts)
Although the veteran was listed as questionable heading into the week’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Justin Houston played a big role in Indianapolis’ 26-24 loss. Houston recorded three tackles, picked up his fifth sack of the season and forced and recovered a fumble. Houston’s sack proved to be crucial, as he downed quarterback Mason Rudolph in the end zone for a safety. Despite the effort, the Colts fell to 5-3 after losing starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett to an MCL sprain.
Matthew Stafford (QB, Detroit Lions)
Stafford put up a season-best in passing yards with 406 in Detroit’s 31-24 loss to the Oakland Raiders. The veteran quarterback also finished 26-41 with three touchdowns and an interception as the Lions fell to 3-4-1. With the exception of a 12-point defeat to Minnesota, all of the Lions’ losses have come within a touchdown margin, and Stafford’s solid 2019 has been a massive reason why. He has shown serious effectiveness when throwing the deep ball to targets Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones this season, but the Lions just came up short in this matchup when they were stopped on the goal line on a potential game-tying drive.
