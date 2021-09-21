With week 2 of the 2021 NFL season in the books, here are some of the top performances by former Georgia Bulldogs across the league.
Roquan Smith
A first-round pick of the Chicago Bears in the 2018 NFL Draft, Roquan Smith has gotten better every season he’s been in the league. While it may be hard to top a 2020 season that saw him named a second team All-Pro by the Associated Press, Smith is continuing to get better.
In the Bears Week 2 matchup with the Bengals, Smith was one of the best players on the field, posting eight tackles, a sack, and an interception of Joe Burrow that he returned 53 yards for a touchdown.
Asked about the game-changing play in a postgame interview, Smith noted he may have made a mistake in giving away the ball when he got to the end zone.
“It was pretty sweet — besides giving the ball on my first pick-six to a fan,” Smith said. “In the moment, I wish I would have kept it. But I’m sure I made his year.”
Fortunately for Smith, it appears he may be able to get the ball back. Courtney Fong, the fan who ended up with the ball, took to twitter in an attempt to get the ball back to Smith.
For the players around him, Smith’s impact is felt on every defensive snap. And in year four of his career, Smith is already one of the leaders for Chicago’s defense in spite of being just 24 years old.
“Having a guy like that makes it easy. He’s just a phenomenal player,” Bears safety Tashaun Gipson said. “He can run like a DB. Hit like a linebacker. He can cover like a DB. I don’t have enough good things to say about Roquan. And he’s turned into a leader. A lot of people don’t realize how young he is. I’m just happy he’s on my team.”
A.J. Green
After spending ten seasons as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, wide receiver A.J Green joined the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, and on Sunday he caught his first touchdown pass as a member of the team.
Green took a wide receiver screen nine yards to the end zone against the Vikings, stiff-arming cornerback Bashaud Breeland on his way. Green beat Breeland again later in the quarter, this time for a 29-yard gain down the right sideline.
Green was one of the best receivers in the league throughout his career as a Bengal, putting up 9430 yards and 65 touchdowns. Though at 33-year-old Green may have lost a step from his prime, his physicality and size will make him a valuable target for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray this season, especially in the red zone.
Leonard Floyd
The Los Angeles Rams have four former Bulldogs on their roster, tied with the Giants for most in the league. After quarterback Matthew Stafford’s big Week 1 performance, another former Bulldog made an impact for the Rams in Week 2.
Leonard Floyd had a strong game on the road against the Indianapolis Colts. Floyd put up six combined tackles, three quarterback hits and a sack in a 27-24 victory for the Rams.
The sack was a huge play in the game, as the Colts had driven to the Rams’ one yard line on their opening drive. On fourth and goal, Floyd wrapped up Colts’ quarterback Carson Wentz to finish off the goal line stand.
Coming off a career high 10.5 sacks in 2020, the Rams rewarded Floyd with a four-year contract worth $64 million, committing to Floyd as the team’s top edge rusher. With three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald on the inside, the Rams’ defense should be able to get pressure on quarterbacks all season.