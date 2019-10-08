In a week when several former Georgia football players were inactive due to either a bye or inactive status, running backs still put on some of the best games by former Bulldogs of the year. Here are some of the standout performances:
Sony Michel (RB, New England Patriots)
Michel had arguably his best game of his sophomore professional campaign in New England’s dominant 33-7 win over the Washington Redskins. Michel finished with 123 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 19 total touches as the Patriots established themselves as the NFL’s lone 5-0 team. With consecutive games against both New York teams in the next two weeks, Michel and the defending Super Bowl Champion Patriots look poised to further establish their stranglehold on the AFC East.
Todd Gurley (RB, Los Angeles Rams)
Although Gurley still isn’t the workhorse he was when he won 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, his performance in short bursts still shows elite-level talent. Gurley rushed 15 times for 51 yards and two touchdowns as the Rams narrowly fell to the Seattle Seahawks 30-29 on Thursday night at CenturyLink Field. Although consecutive losses have been a rare sight for Los Angeles during the Sean McVay era, the San Francisco 49ers will be a challenge in Week 6.
Shawn Williams (DB, Cincinnati Bengals)
It’s been a difficult season for Williams and the Bengals in the first year under head coach Zac Taylor, but the former Georgia player (2009-2012) was stellar in another close defeat. Williams led the game with 12 total tackles as Cincinnati fell 26-23 to the Arizona Cardinals at home. At 0-5, the season may look lost for the Bengals, but three of the team’s losses have come by a combined eight points. Williams and Cincinnati will now face the Baltimore Ravens in a tough road matchup in Week 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.