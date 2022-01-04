With Week 17 of the 2021 NFL Season in the books, here’s a look at some of the top performances by former Bulldogs around the league.
Roquan Smith
Smith continued his strong season on Sunday as his Chicago Bears defeated the New York Giants 29-3.
Smith had nine total tackles in the game including two for a loss, and the Bears’ defense as a whole dominated the Giants’ offense.
2021 has been a career-best season for the fourth-year pro, as Smith has eclipsed his career high in tackles, making 157 total stops this season, the fourth-highest total in the league. Smith has asserted himself as one of the leaders of Chicago’s defense, and is a piece the team will look to build around for years to come.
The Bears will finish the season with a losing record for the first time since 2017. However, players like Smith, rookie quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver Darnell Mooney provide Chicago with a few exciting young players to work with.
Eric Stokes
Stokes has had a phenomenal rookie season, slotting into the Green Bay Packers’ defense immediately and becoming a reliable starting cornerback for the NFC’s top seed.
Green Bay’s 2021 first-round pick was a big part of limiting the Minnesota Vikings’ electric young wide receiver Justin Jefferson to just six receptions and 58 yards. The Packers destroyed their division rivals 37-10, moving to 13-3 on the season and clinching the number one seed in the NFC.
Stokes has 53 total tackles this season with one interception and 14 pass breakups. Along with Rasul Douglas, Stokes has helped transform Green Bay’s secondary from a weakness in 2020 into a strength in 2021. With Jaire Alexander slated to return for the postseason, the Packers will hope to use Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and their defense to a Super Bowl.
A.J. Green
After ending his incredible 10 season run with the Cincinnati Bengals with a career low 523 receiving yards, A.J. Green has revitalized his career in his first season with the Arizona Cardinals.
Green has caught 50 passes this season for 825 yards, and his 16.5 yards per reception is the highest of his entire career.
The Cardinals had lost three straight games after starting the season 10-2, and needed a victory on the road against the Cowboys to keep their hopes of an NFC West division title.
Green had a strong game, catching three of six passes thrown his way for 74 yards, including a season-long 42-yard catch on Arizona’s first possession that ended in a field goal. He also had a key 20-yard catch in the second quarter that helped set up the Cardinals’ first touchdown of the game.
While his performance this season certainly hasn’t reached the heights of his Bengals’ career, Green has been a valuable weapon for quarterback Kyler Murray, particularly since DeAndre Hopkins suffered an injury in Week 14.