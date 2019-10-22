As we approach the halfway point of the NFL season with Week 7 in the books, former Georgia football stars continue to make their mark around the league. Here are some of their best performances this week:
Sony Michel (RB, New England Patriots)
In a dominant performance culminating in a 33-0 Monday night victory over the division rival Jets, Michel was New England’s main force on offense. The second-year back finished with 19 rushes for 42 yards and three touchdowns. With the win, the Patriots improved to 7-0 on the year and look poised for another deep run in the AFC Playoffs with Michel as the primary red-zone back. The Patriots have outscored their opponents this season by 175 points, 83 more than the second-place 49ers. New England will face off against the Cleveland Browns next week in a battle between two former Georgia running backs — Michel and his old teammate Nick Chubb.
Ben Watson (TE, New England Patriots)
In what’s been a tumultuous season for the veteran tight end, Watson made his season debut for the Patriots in the 33-0 victory against the New York Jets. Watson had signed with the Patriots in the offseason before being suspended for the year’s opening four games. After returning, he was released and then re-signed by the Patriots before recording three catches for 18 yards on five targets on Monday night. Watson appears to be another weapon in quarterback Tom Brady’s arsenal that will play a factor in the absence of Rob Gronkowski, and looks to have secured a role in the offense moving forward.
Matthew Stafford (QB, Detroit Lions)
Stafford put up one of his best statistical weeks of the year as he became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 40,000 passing yards, surpassing Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. In a 42-30 loss to the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings, Stafford went 30-45 through the air with 364 yards and four touchdowns plus an interception. After a surprising 2-0-1 start to the season, Stafford and the Lions have now lost three straight games, with the last two coming in the division.
