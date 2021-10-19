With Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season in the books, here are some of the top performances by former Georgia Bulldogs across the league.
Matthew Stafford
In a matchup of the two teams tied for the most former Bulldogs on their rosters, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the New York Giants 38-11.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford continued his strong start to his first season with the Rams, completing 22 of 28 passes for 251 yards, four touchdown passes and one interception.
So far this season, Stafford has completed 69.5% of his passes for 1,838 yards and 16 touchdowns with just four interceptions. His outstanding play is one of the major reasons the Rams are 5-1, in great position to make a run to a playoff spot.
Stafford’s connection with receiver Cooper Kupp continues to be one of the most efficient and effective in the entire league. Kupp had nine catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns against the Giants, and now leads the league in touchdown receptions with seven.
One of the best plays of the day for Stafford was a no-look pass to Kupp for a 13-yard score in the fourth quarter.
“Matthew did an incredible job,” Kupp said on the no-look pass. “I haven’t seen it obviously, I just saw the tablet. But it looks like he’s staring Higbee down as he throws the ball to me.”
Up next for Stafford is a matchup with his former team, as the 0-6 Detroit Lions come to Los Angeles to take on Stafford’s Rams. Asked how he’d prepare for the game, Stafford downplayed the emotional aspect of facing his old team.
Stafford said that he’d treat his preparation to face the Lions “like every other game”, but acknowledged he was looking forward to seeing some familiar faces.
"Do I have a ton of history with them? Absolutely. In pregame, am I going to be saying hey to some old teammates and friends, the Ford family, hopefully, if they make the trip? Absolutely," Stafford said. "I've got nothing but great relationships with people over there, so I have a lot of respect for the organization, the team, the ownership."
Leonard Floyd
Stafford’s teammates on defense also had a strong performance against the Giants, and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd had a big impact on the game.
Floyd finished the game with two tackles, one and a half sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
The Rams’ defense wreaked havoc on the Giants’ offensive line, sacking quarterback Daniel Jones four times and forcing four turnovers.
Floyd is off to a strong start this season, as he has racked up four and a half sacks and six quarterback hits.
“I thought they were great all day,” McVay said of Floyd and fellow linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo. “I thought they did an excellent job being able to create a lot of pressure on an incredibly athletic quarterback who has really done a great job extending plays. I thought those were very minimal, and I was really pleased with those two.”
A.J. Green
The Arizona Cardinals continued their surprising start to the season on Sunday, improving to 6-0 with a 37-14 victory over the Browns.
Wide receiver A.J. Green continues to thrive in his first season with Arizona, embracing his role as a complimentary piece in an offense loaded with weapons. Green had five receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown against Cleveland.
His 14-yard touchdown grab came in the fourth quarter on a beautifully thrown ball by Kyler Murray. Green beat Browns’ cornerback Greedy Williams off the line, tracked the ball well and made a nice grab in the end zone for the score.
Green has now led the team in receiving yards in three of the last four games, and his 340 yards this season are third on the team, only 27 yards less than DeAndre Hopkins. The Cardinals have scored 32.3 points per game this season, good for fourth most in the league.
While Green is no longer the dominant star he was earlier in his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, through six games with Arizona he’s shown he still has plenty left in the tank.