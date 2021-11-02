With Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season in the books, here are some of the top performances by former Georgia Bulldogs across the league.
Matthew Stafford
Stafford continued his outstanding season on Sunday against the Houston Texans. The Rams quarterback completed 21 of his 32 pass attempts for 305 yards and three touchdowns, as he led his team to a 38-22 victory.
For Stafford, the change of scenery from the Detroit Lions to Los Angeles has reinvigorated his career, and is now having possibly the best season he’s ever had. Stafford has completed 68.9% of his passes for 2477 yards with 22 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
The best record the Lions had in Stafford’s 12 years in Detroit was 11-5 in 2014. Stafford has only won more than seven games four times in his career. The Rams have won seven already, and there are still nine games left in the season. For the first time in his career, Stafford is leading a team that looks like a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
“I feel lucky to be where I am, surrounded by the people that I’m surrounded by, both in the coaching staff and as players,” Stafford said. “It’s a great group of guys. Everybody comes to work, puts their heads down, grinds, has fun while we’re doing it, enjoys being around each other.”
Leonard Floyd
Another former Bulldog on the Rams’ roster, Floyd is having an outstanding season for the team on defense. Floyd finished the game against Houston with two sacks, a tackle for a loss and three quarterback hits, wreaking havoc in the Texans’ backfield.
“I thought our defense as a whole was really smothering,” head coach Sean McVay said. “I know we see those points on the board at the end but when you look at the guys that are our starters and our first group, I thought they did a great job.”
Coming off a career high 10.5 sacks in 2020, Floyd is on pace to post an even higher mark in 2021, with 6.5 sacks in the first eight games.
The Rams’ defense has been finding its stride over the last month of the season, and on Monday, the Rams added a piece that should make them even better. The Broncos traded outside linebacker Von Miller to Los Angeles for a 2022 second-round pick and a 2022 third-round pick.
Miller has registered 110.5 sacks over the course of 11 seasons in Denver, most among active players. For the Rams, Miller, Floyd and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald will combine to present one of the most talented pass-rushing groups in the league.
David Andrews and Isaiah Wynn
The Patriots got a much needed 27-24 victory over the Chargers on Sunday to move to 4-4, and the performance of the offensive line was a big part of that victory.
Left tackle Isaiah Wynn and center David Andrews performed well, allowing the Patriots to rush for 141 yards and a touchdown. In the passing game, quarterback Mac Jones was sacked only once on the day.
“We can see ourselves getting better,” Andrews said after the game. “I think we’re building confidence in each other, building our teammates confidence in us. That’s not given, that’s earned, and I think we’ve done a good job of that.”
After starting 2-4, the Patriots have won two straight, and now they find themselves in the middle of the AFC wild card race. If New England can continue to improve on a weekly basis, the Patriots could find themselves back in the playoffs after missing out on a postseason appearance in 2020 for the first time since 2008.