Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season is in the books, and the University of Georgia has 35 players on NFL rosters, the fourth most of any school. Here are the top performances from former Bulldogs in Week 1.
Matthew Stafford
One of the most high profile moves of the NFL offseason was the Los Angeles Rams dealing Jared Goff, first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and a third-round pick in 2021, to the Detroit Lions for quarterback Matthew Stafford.
The first overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft, Stafford spent 12 seasons in Detroit, amassing 45,109 passing yards and 285 touchdowns but making the playoffs only three times, and never winning a postseason game.
For Stafford, the trade to the Rams represents a fresh start with a team that is a perennial playoff contender, and for the Rams, Stafford is a big upgrade on 2017 No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff.
The Rams-Stafford marriage got off to a near perfect start on Sunday Night Football, as Stafford torched the Chicago Bears for 321 yards and three touchdown passes. On his second pass of the game, Stafford launched a pass deep for wide receiver Van Jefferson, connecting for a 67-yard touchdown.
“I was feeling good. You know, that’s a pretty good start,” Stafford said of the opening touchdown. “So I was happy for our team, happy for Van. He’s had a great offseason, a great lead up to the season.”
Stafford looked comfortable in head coach Sean McVay’s offense, and his connection with wide receiver Cooper Kupp looked as if they’d been playing together for years. Stafford and Kupp connected seven times for 108 yards and a touchdown.
“He’s gifted, he’s got a great ability to be able to change his arm slot and make all types of throws,” McVay said of Stafford after the game. “Whether it be short, intermediate or down the field ... you’re not limited in anything you can do with him in the pass game.”
If the McVay-Stafford partnership can continue to blossom, the Rams will have as good a chance as any NFC team to make a run to Super Bowl LVI. After one game, the Rams look incredibly smart for deciding to deal Goff and draft picks for Stafford, and the ceiling of this team is much higher than it would be with Goff under center.
Nick Chubb
Nick Chubb enters his fourth season considered one of the top running backs in the league. Coming off of a season in which he averaged 5.5 yards per carry and helped lead the Cleveland Browns to their first playoff win since 1995, Chubb was rewarded with a three year contract extension worth $36.6 million.
Chubb had a strong performance to open the season against the Chiefs, rushing for 83 yards on 15 carries and finding the end zone twice. He also added two receptions for 18 yards, finishing with 101 yards on 17 touches.
However, it wasn’t a perfect performance from the former Georgia running back. Chubb had a costly third quarter fumble that ended a Cleveland drive near midfield. In what ended up being a four point loss to the defending AFC champions, Chubb’s fumble was one of the defining plays in a close game.
Chubb fumbled only once in all of the 2020 season, and the uncharacteristic mistake is unlikely to have a long term impact on his usage. The Browns will look to feed Chubb often this season, and if Cleveland makes a return trip to the playoffs, Chubb’s performance will be a big reason why.
D’Andre Swift
Entering his second season as a pro, running back D’Andre Swift was expected to be one of the focal points in the Detroit Lions offense, alongside Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson.
A second-round draft pick in 2020, Swift had a strong rookie season with 878 total yards and 10 touchdowns in 13 games played for the Lions. His effectiveness as a receiver out of the backfield and his ability to run between the tackles make him an ideal running back for the modern NFL.
While Swift struggled to get much going on the ground in Week 1, he did have a 43-yard touchdown on a screen pass in the third quarter. Overall, Swift finished the game against the 49ers with 19 touches for 104 total yards and that touchdown.
The biggest takeaway from Swift’s performance is that he will get the majority of the snaps out of the backfield, and the offseason belief that he will be a big factor in Detroit’s 2021 season appears to be true.