On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI. The Rams’ roster featured a strong contingent of former Bulldogs, as quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Sony Michel and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd all contributed to the victory.
Stafford had an up-and-down performance in his first Super Bowl appearance, completing 26 of 40 pass attempts for 283 yards and three touchdown passes, but also threw two interceptions.
However, Stafford led the Rams on what would eventually prove to be a game-winning drive, taking the offense on a 15-play, 78-yard march capped with a 1-yard touchdown to star receiver Cooper Kupp.
"I'm gonna have to think about it. I know in the moment I didn't know what to think,” Stafford said when asked about his feelings on the win. “I was just a little emotional and so happy to be a world champ. And so happy to be a part of this group. That's the biggest thing. It's not me, it's not any individual on this team. We're a group, we're a team. And to get it done together was so special."
Stafford had an exceptional postseason overall, completing 98 of 140 passes for 1188 yards and nine touchdowns with three interceptions in the Rams’ four-game run to a championship. He also added two rushing touchdowns in the playoffs.
Sunday was also Leonard Floyd’s first appearance in a Super Bowl, and he made an impact for Los Angeles on the defensive side of the ball. Floyd tallied five tackles and sacked Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow on a third down late in the first half.
The Rams’ ability to pressure Burrow was a big factor in the game, as the Los Angeles defense took Burrow down seven times in all.
Sony Michel is now a two-time Super Bowl champion, having played in Super Bowl LIII as a member of the New England Patriots, scoring the lone touchdown in a 13-3 victory over the Rams.
Michel didn’t have a big impact in his second appearance, carrying the ball just twice for two yards, but he did play a major part in the Rams’ season. Michel carried the ball 208 times for 845 yards and four touchdowns this season, filling in for injured running backs Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson late in the regular season.