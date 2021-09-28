With Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season in the books, here are some of the top performances by former Georgia Bulldogs across the league.
Matthew Stafford
Stafford had a huge performance for the Rams in a big game against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In a 34-24 victory, Stafford completed 27 of 38 passes for 343 yards and four touchdowns as he defeated Tom Brady.
Stafford has fit perfectly with head coach Sean McVay, and the pair is providing a completely different energy around the Rams team than Jared Goff provided at the end of his tenure as their quarterback.
For Stafford and the Rams, this win solidifies the team as a true contender in the NFC, something that the quarterback never got to experience in his twelve seasons as a Detroit Lion.
“Yeah, I don’t want to rehash all the years I was there to be honest with you. I feel grateful to step in the huddle with the guys that I have, both the guys up front that are playing at the level that they’re playing at right now and the guys around me in the skilled positions,” Stafford said postgame. “I’m enjoying every minute of it and trying to make the most of it and seeing where it will take us.”
Stafford has put up fantastic numbers through three games as a Ram, and is beginning to pick up steam as an early MVP candidate. He’s thrown for 942 yards and nine touchdowns with only one interception through three games.
If he were to win the MVP award, Stafford would become the third former Bulldog to do so and the first since 1998 when Terrell Davis rushed for 2008 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Denver Broncos en route to a Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Azeez Ojulari and Tae Crowder
A second-round pick in 2021, Azeez Ojulari has made an instant impact for the Giants defense.
Ojulari has three sacks in his first three games as a pro, including a strip sack of Matt Ryan just before halftime in the Giants’ week three matchup with the Falcons.
“I'm just doing whatever they want me to do. Playing my heart (out), playing my best, playing my heart out (out) there,” Ojulari said on Monday. “Just whatever comes to me, make the plays that come my way. I'm just trying to do what I've got to do and do my part.”
Former Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder also had a big game against Atlanta, posting 11 tackles and a pass breakup.
Starting middle linebacker Blake Martinez suffered an ACL injury that will knock him out for the remainder of the season, so Crowder will now step into a bigger role for the Giants’ defense. After the injury, Crowder stepped in as the signal caller for the defense, and head coach Joe Judge was pleased with how he did in that role.
“Overall, I thought Tae played a good game yesterday,” Judge said. “There were some things we want to clean up here or there, but I thought in terms of him jumping into the position as a signal caller, it was something we work on during the week to make sure he's ready if it comes up. I thought he did a good job of that.”
A.J. Green
After scoring his first touchdown as a Cardinal in Week 2, A.J. Green had a vintage performance against Jacksonville in Week 3.
DeAndre Hopkins was questionable leading up to the game and even though he ended up playing, he wasn’t entirely his usual self.
Green filled the void of production in the passing game very well with five receptions for 112 yards. It was Green’s first game with over 100 receiving yards since Week 7 of the 2018 season, when Green was a member of the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Cardinals have a very talented group of receivers with Green, Hopkins, Christian Kirk and rookie Rondale Moore, so Green won’t be called upon every week to this degree, but in a game that was closer than expected he made some key catches to help the Cardinals remain unbeaten at 3-0.
One of the most important plays in the game was a 36-yard reception by Green on a third down in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Kyler Murray threw a high-arcing pass, and Green boxed out fellow former Bulldog Tyson Campbell to make the catch. The Cardinals scored a touchdown six plays later to make it a twelve point game and were able to hold off the Jaguars from there.
Green’s body control and physicality look as good as ever, and if he can continue to provide a target for Murray on jump balls and key third downs he’ll carve out an important role in the Arizona offense this season.