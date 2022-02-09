A year after being traded from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams, former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford is preparing for the first Super Bowl appearance of his 13-year career.
On Sunday night, Stafford will become the first former Bulldog to start at quarterback in a Super Bowl since Fran Tarkenton in 1977, when he started his third Super Bowl for the Vikings, losing 32-14 to the Raiders.
If Stafford can lead his team to victory, he’ll become the first former Georgia quarterback to start and win the Super Bowl. As the Rams prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals, Stafford is trying to treat the game the same as any other.
“I’m sure on Sunday I’m going to be as excited as I’ve ever been playing a football game, there’s no question about that, understanding the magnitude and all that,” Stafford said. “But at the same time, once the ball is snapped it’s a football game, go out there and play, have fun and enjoy the moment with my teammates.”
If Stafford plays like has in the first three games of the Rams’ playoff run, he’ll put his team in a position to win this game. He’s been fantastic in the postseason so far, having completed 72 of 100 pass attempts for 905 yards and 6 touchdowns with just 1 interception.
In the NFC Championship game against the 49ers, Stafford led the Rams back from a 17-7 deficit, leading three consecutive scoring drives in the final 18 minutes of the game. The final of those drives ended with a 30-yard field goal from kicker Matt Gay that would prove to be the difference in a 20-17 victory for Los Angeles.
While Stafford has quelled concerns about his ability to perform in the playoffs, winning a Super Bowl can redefine a player’s standing in NFL history. After making the postseason only three times in his 12 seasons as a Detroit Lion, Stafford is now one game away from changing the way his career will be remembered.
Asked about how his time in Detroit informs his perspective on the chance to play in a Super Bowl, Stafford said he has a different outlook than a lot of his Rams’ teammates that have experienced consistent playoff success over the course of head coach Sean McVay’s tenure with the team.
“I’m definitely appreciative of the opportunity,” Stafford said. “I know that they’re extremely few and far between and tough to come by, and something that can only be achieved through a bunch of hard work, a bunch of guys pulling in the same direction.”