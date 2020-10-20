With Week 6 of the NFL season in the books, teams are beginning to learn where they stand as playoff races take shape in the inaugural season of the league’s expanded seven-team format in each division. Former Georgia football stars have continued to contribute across the league, with this year’s rookie class having one of its best outings of the season this week.
Tae Crowder (LB, New York Giants)
For the second straight week, this year’s Mr. Irrelevant has delivered as a key contributor for the Giants defense. It took until Week 6 for any New York-based football team to win a game, but Crowder’s performance was crucial in it happening against Washington. The last pick in the draft put up 10 total tackles, a career high for the second straight week, and a fumble recovery in New York’s 20-19 win. The Giants are suddenly just two games back of first place in the NFC East despite starting 1-5.
A.J. Green (WR, Cincinnati Bengals)
Green was expected to be a massive veteran presence to help Cincinnati’s No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow but had struggled through the season’s first five weeks. Following years of recurring injury issues and underwhelming quarterback play, the talent of Green had appeared to go to waste with the Bengals after a slow start to Burrow’s rookie year. That changed in a big way on Sunday, as he caught eight passes for 96 yards as Burrow’s highest-volume target in the Bengals’ 31-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
D’Andre Swift (RB, Detroit Lions)
In the best game of his rookie campaign, Swift looked electric in Detroit’s 34-16 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The second-round pick in last year’s draft put up a career-high 116 yards rushing on 14 carries while finding the back of the end zone twice. Although he has found success in the passing game this season, this was an impressive performance from Swift on the ground and could signal an increased role in the Lions’ offense moving forward.
