Week 9 brought some of the most intriguing matchups of the NFL season to this point, and several former Georgia players made their impact felt with some outstanding performances around the league.
Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons
After performing well in several of Atlanta’s close early-season defeats, Gurley has played a key role in the Falcons’ two consecutive victories. In this week’s 34-27 home win over the Denver Broncos, Gurley led all rushers with 53 yards on 19 carries while also finding the back of the end zone as Atlanta improved to 3-6 on the season. While a playoff berth in a competitive NFC seems like a long shot, Atlanta was always better than its 0-5 start suggested and have now won three of their last four games with Gurley as a key contributor.
Roquan Smith, LB, Chicago Bears
Smith’s consistency across the last two games has been remarkable. In last week’s matchup against New Orleans and this week’s 24-17 defeat to the Tennessee Titans, Smith finished with 11 total tackles, including two for a loss. This week, however, he managed a sack for the first time this season as he led all players on both teams in tackles. As one of the league’s very best at his position, these types of performances have become routine, but his consistency continues to impress on a Bears team that remains alive in the playoff race despite their recent struggles.
D’Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions
Swift was Detroit’s main offensive threat in its 34-20 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings. With 16 total touches for 97 yards, he enjoyed involvement in both the rushing and passing game and appears to have truly overtaken Adrian Peterson as the team’s feature back. With the Lions slipping to 3-5 and the Vikings overtaking them for third place in the NFC North, Swift will need to continue to be a major factor if they are to get back to .500 and get into the playoff picture.
