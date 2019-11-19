Several former Georgia stars continued to produce across the NFL in Week 11. Here are the best performances of the week:
Todd Gurley (RB, Los Angeles Rams)
Gurley had arguably his best game of what has been a difficult 2019-20 in the Rams’ 17-7 win over the Chicago Bears. Gurley picked up 133 yards on 28 total touches and also managed to find the back of the end zone as the Rams improved to 6-4 on the season. Gurley’s volume had been an issue for much of the season, with the former workhorse back registering his first game of the year in which he had over 20 carries. While the injury concerns linger, his performance on Sunday was an encouraging performance from one of the league’s best talents when healthy.
Roquan Smith (LB, Chicago Bears)
Chicago’s vaunted defense put up a solid effort against the Rams, although it was not enough to secure the victory. Smith was at the heart of just about everything Chicago did defensively, leading all players with 11 tackles while also recording an interception. At 4-6, the Bears are slowly fading from the NFC playoff picture, and the reigning NFC North Champions’ offense and special teams will need to improve if they hope to return to the postseason.
Geno Atkins (DT, Cincinnati Bengals)
The Bengals’ woeful season continued as they dropped to 0-10 on the year following a 17-10 loss to the Oakland Raiders. One of the few bright spots of the day, however, was defensive lineman Atkins, who picked up five total tackles and 1.5 sacks. For an interior lineman other than Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, a multi-sack game is an impressive feat, as they have to go through the teeth of the offensive line. Defense has not been Cincinnati’s strong suit this year, but it responded well in holding the Raiders to just 17 points after giving up 49 to Baltimore the week prior.
