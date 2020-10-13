The NFL season has begun to take shape following the completion of Week 5, and several former Bulldogs put in some of the week’s best performances.
Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons
Although the biggest news out of the Falcons’ 23-16 home loss to the Carolina Panthers was the firing of head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff after the team’s 0-5 start, this was Gurley’s best performance for his new team. He rushed for a season-high 121 yards on 14 carries while also finding the back of the end zone for the fourth time in five games this season. With Atlanta’s season and future in flux, Gurley’s revitalized play has been a silver lining in a poor start.
Tae Crowder, LB, New York Giants
Crowder was the last pick of this year’s NFL Draft, giving him the title of 2020’s Mr. Irrelevant. Following an impressive offseason to earn a roster spot, he put in his best performance of his rookie season with a career-high 5 total tackles. The Giants were close to their first victory of the season, falling 37-34 to the Dallas Cowboys. Three of the team’s five losses have come by a combined 15 points, and perhaps Crowder’s increased role signals a potential late-draft steal.
Rodrigo Blankenship, K, Indianapolis Colts
The rookie kicker continued his hot start to the season, going 3 for 3 on field goals and hitting 2 extra points as the Colts fell 32-23 to the Cleveland Browns. Georgia’s all-time leading scorer has been impressive this year, going 12 for 14 from field goals and not missing an extra point five games into his debut campaign. With the Colts offense continuing to give him opportunities, Blankenship will continue to play a key role moving forward.
