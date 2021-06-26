After 10 years with the Cincinnati Bengals, seven-time Pro Bowler A.J. Green enters his first season with a new team.
The Arizona Cardinals signed Green to a one-year deal for the upcoming 2021 NFL season. Given the Arizona Cardinals' lackluster wide receiver room in 2020, Green could significantly impact this offense.
Throughout the past couple of weeks of OTA's, Green has quickly found a bond with the Cardinals wide receivers.
"How down to earth everyone is," Green said when referring to his relationship with some of his teammates. "They embraced me. I'm like the new guy, and I'm asking questions."
Green has also spoken of his excitement to play with Cardinals star wide receiver Deandre Hopkins. "The guy is unbelievable, man," Green said. "It's going to be unbelievable. He embraced me -- we don't have any egos, and we feed off each other."
Tyson Campbell was selected with the first pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars coaching staff was ecstatic when Campbell fell to them in the second round because of his versatility.
Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer loves players who are very versatile and can win in many different ways. The team showed that through their first round selection of Travis Etienne.
Etienne brings elite speed and an ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. Meyer also believes Campbell is a player with that all-around skill set.
“I love the guy. We’re going to dual teach him out of the gate at corner and nickel,” Meyer said.
Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen has loved how Campbell has performed up to this point and thinks Campbell has the traits to be successful in a wide variety of ways.
“[Campbell's skillset] checks every box,” Cullen said. “Height, weight, speed, athleticism, ball skills.”
After an underwhelming 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, the Ravens took a huge step forward to upgrade their offense. They drafted WR's Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace to give Jackson more weapons and draft former Georgia OG Ben Cleveland.
According to PFF, Cleveland was graded out as one of the best pass-blocking guards in the 2020 draft class. In fact, he only allowed one sack in his entire career at Georgia.
Before OTA's, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was highly thrilled with the Ravens' third-round selection of Cleveland.
"Ben was a guy we really really wanted," Harbaugh said. "I kind of wanted us to trade up."
In fact, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said, "John has been talking about Cleveland for two months really, so it was a relief to see him actually be available when we picked."