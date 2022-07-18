Devonte Wyatt
Devonte Wyatt, former Georgia defensive lineman from 2018-2021, is “living the dream” after being drafted by the Green Bay Packers with the 28th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Wyatt believes that he can make an immediate impact on Green Bay’s defense even as a rookie.
“They drafted me in the first round for a reason,” Wyatt said in a press conference before rookie mini-camp. “I just want to come in and do the things I did at Georgia or even better.”
Wyatt said that his role on a loaded defense during his stint with Georgia has prepared him for play at the next level. Furthermore, Georgia runs a wide variety of sets defensively, which he believes helped facilitate his transition.
More than anything, Wyatt is happy to be playing with some familiar faces, as former teammate Eric Stokes is also a Packer.
“We were just talking about how amazing it was, how we’re all on the same team, how we’re on the next level, how far we’ve come,” Wyatt said as he recollected a conversation with Stokes. “Four years ago, we said we both wanted to go in the first round, and we wanted to play together. So, just doing that now is a dream come true.”
Roquan Smith
Roquan Smith, former Georgia linebacker from 2015-2017, is entering his fifth season with the Chicago Bears.
Smith is a leader for the new-look, “speedy” Chicago defense and looks forward to the challenge of thriving in that role in 2022.
“It starts with the coaches; understanding their message and then getting it out to my teammates, my brothers,” Smith said, referring to his responsibility of delivering the coaches’ message. “Then, doing whatever we can to take that message through [on the field]. We’re all preparing for it and willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done.”
The Bears will be running under a new head coach in Matt Eberflusin the upcoming season. Smith sees this as an opportunity to make more plays and grow as a player. However, that is not his only focus.
“I think it’s going to be sweet, and everybody’s just going to be running to the ball,” Smith said when asked about potential growth this season. “It’s just more so about everyone having fun, not just me having fun and having a breakthrough season. Because I know what I can do and everyone, if they watch the game, knows what I can do. So, things don’t change overnight.”
He fills up the stat sheet as one of the premier linebackers for Chicago. However, numbers are far from his focus when on the field.
“I’d rather a W at the end of the day, as opposed to sacks, tackles and stuff like that,” Smith said. “That’s all going to come regardless of the defense I play in.
“So I’m excited about the new defense, and I’m excited to work with these guys.”
David Andrews
New England Patriots center David Andrews is in the middle of figuring out the direction of the Patriots as the team enters its second season under its new franchise quarterback Mac Jones.
“All of us, we’re just trying to work through this,” Andrews said. “Try to get better each day, learn from things and keep moving forward.”
The team is also going through a coaching shakeup, with former head coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge now overseeing the Patriots’ offense.
“We’ve had new staff members all the time, new offensive line coaches and things of the sort,” Andrews said. “It’s just part of this business. New teammates, new coaches, it happens every year.”
“I’m just trying to work, get back out there and do my best,” Andrews said abruptly when asked about changes in the chain of command.
Andrews and the Patriots are looking to take the positives from the spring into the season and continue to grow as a unit as they develop their roster.
“I think, each spring, you try to evaluate what you did well and what you didn’t do well,” Andrews said on June 8. “Everyone’s trying to figure out what this football team’s identity is going to be.
“It’s kinda hard to do that in t-shirts. So, we’ll get the pads on during training camp, and we’ll try to start to create that identity.”