Jordan Davis
Davis, the second Georgia player off of the board from the 2022 NFL Draft, has adjusted well with his new team, the Philadelphia Eagles. More than anything though, he is excited to learn from the veterans that have established themselves in the NFL and in the Eagles’ locker room.
“[The veterans on the team] have been here; obviously, they have the experience, and I’m just trying to soak up everything I can,” Davis said during a press conference on June 3. “It has been an amazing experience just to learn from them.
Those around him, like Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox and head coach Nick Sirianni, have helped Davis learn more about the difference in “margin of error” from college to the pros. Davis, now, focuses more on technique and understands that will be the driving factor for his success at the highest level of football.
“Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox have been in the league ever since I started watching football,” Davis continued. “So, [I’ve been] taking little mental notes and learning how to be a pro from them.”
Ben Jones
Following his sixth season with the Tennessee Titans, Jones, who played for the Bulldogs from 2008-2012, signed a two-year extension to stay with the two-tone blue.
“I’m very excited; I want to finish my career here,” Jones said when asked about his extension in a press conference earlier this year. “The things we had going, we have some stuff we need to take care of and finish here. We’re trying to win a championship.”
Outside of their goals, another source of motivation for Jones signing his extension is the community in the Titans’ locker room, whether it’s his coaches, his teammates or other members of Tennessee’s organization.
“Everybody treats you a certain way. They’re amazing,” Jones said. “You don’t know what you get until you get outside of this building, and the grass ain’t always greener. I’ve been here. I’ve loved it. I’m ready to finish here and go win a championship.”
James Cook
Cook, who was drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft to the Buffalo Bills, has had a seamless transition into the Bills’ offense. He compares his study of the playbook to that of his tenure with Georgia, where he played from 2018-2021.
“It really came easy a little bit, because it’s like the same terminology at Georgia but a little different,” Cook said in a press conference after rookie minicamp. “I study all night, everyday, so, once I got the playbook, I can play fast.”
Cook is looking forward to the start of the 2022 season, where the Bills will face off with the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on opening night.
“It’s time to play football at this point,” Cook said. “All this stuff that you practiced for and trained for over the summer and the fall, just want it to come out on Sundays.”
Moreover, Cook is looking forward to playing his first NFL game under the lights in Hollywood, as he sees the opportunity as “pretty special.”