Leonard Floyd
Leonard Floyd, outside linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams, understands that the atmosphere and expectations are both different heading into the 2022 season as the defending champions.
“It’s very different, because, coming in, we have a target on our back this year,” Floyd said during a press conference on June 1. “We gotta make sure we come every game knowing that we’ve got to put our best efforts out there.”
Floyd serves as a leader on one of the best defenses in the NFL alongside other prominent defenders such as unanimous All-Pro selection Aaron Donald. He is satisfied with how his name is mentioned with players such as Donald and how other players look to play alongside him as one of the perennial defenders in the league.
“It makes me feel good man,” Floyd said, who played with Georgia from 2013 to 2015. “It’s hard work, because I come in and I make sure that I show [my hard work] to the guys that come in, how to get the job done everyday and how to make plays for the team.”
D’Andre Swift
In his sophomore campaign with the Detroit Lions, D’Andre Swift increased his production in almost every statistic from his rookie season, accumulating 1,069 yards from scrimmage and scoring seven touchdowns last year.
Headed into his third season in the pros, Swift looks to continue to grow in all aspects in the backfield this offseason.
“I’m really critical of myself,” Swift said during a press conference. “I could always be more patient, fall forward, run behind my [offensive line] better, route-run and be more crisp. A lot of little details that I could work on and take my game to the next level.”
Swift will have the opportunity to increase his production with a healthier and more experienced offensive line this season.
Quay Walker
2022 first round draft pick Quay Walker has had a great first impression of the Packers since joining the team in April.
“I’m loving it so far,” Walker said at the start of rookie minicamp. “It’s everything I planned for it to be. I’m still getting used to it as I try to learn my way around. Overall, I love it… It feels like home already”
According to Walker, the transition from college to the pros is the same as the transition from high school to college.
Moreover, he said that his time at Georgia adequately prepared him for play in the NFL as he gets adjusted. After speaking with former Georgia teammate and current Green Bay teammate Eric Stokes, he realized that many of the defensive tactics and other details are the same, outside of terminology and other small tidbits.
Lewis Cine
Lewis Cine, the last of Georgia’s five first round draft picks, has had his expectations met thus far in his career with the Minnesota Vikings.
The biggest transition that Cine has made since joining the league has been adjusting to the speed of the game, as opposed to that at the college level.
“Offenses are way faster,” Cine said at a press conference. “I’ve seen that in my first couple weeks here, but it’s starting to slow down for me because I’m starting to think fast too.”
This is a testament to not only the preparation that Georgia provides its players, but also the training and mentorship that the Vikings’ veterans have shown Cine.