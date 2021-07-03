As the National Football League moves closer to its season, teams have wrapped up their OTAs. The Red & Black takes a look at former Bulldogs and how they’ve performed heading into training camp.
Mecole Hardman
Throughout the first two seasons of his career, Mecole Hardman has been used as a “gadget guy” for the Kansas City Chiefs. Hardman has returned punts, kicks and played receiver throughout his career, showing a penchant for making big plays with his blazing speed. As he enters his third season with the Chiefs, Hardman could be deployed in an expanded role as a pass catcher.
For the past three seasons Sammy Watkins has been the Chiefs' starting slot wide receiver. However, with Watkins leaving in free agency this offseason, Hardman is looking to take over Watkins' slot role.
Chiefs Safety Tyrann Mathieu says he expects Hardman to make a big jump for the 2021 NFL season.
"We're going to need him. He's got a big responsibility on his plate," Mathieu said when referring to Hardman's production for next season. "We need him to play big, and we expect him to do that."
Chiefs beat reporter Nate Taylor has also said he has seen massive improvements in route running, consistency in catching the ball and general demeanor from Hardman this offseason.
Roquan Smith
After an outstanding season for Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, the Bears decided to exercise his fifth-year option. In 2020, Smith ranked second in the NFL in solo tackles and tackles for loss and tied for second in the NFL for interceptions at the linebacker position.
Smith has also stuck out to Bears' Head Coach Matt Nagy. Smith was the only defensive starter who showed up to OTAs for the Bears, and Nagy took note of his commitment and leadership.
"They don't make many players like Roquan Smith. They just don't,” Nagy said. “I'll tell you that right now, and we're so lucky to have him as one of the main leaders of this defense."
If Smith's performance continues on its upward trajectory, many believe he will be a Pro Bowler next season and is deserving of a contract extension. Smith is one of the most dynamic young linebackers in the league and is stepping into a leadership role as he enters the prime of his career.
Tre’ McKitty
After an underwhelming senior season for Georgia tight end Tre' McKitty, it was unclear where he would be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, McKitty put on a clinic in the senior bowl pulling in two miraculous one-handed catches and demonstrated his physicality and effort in the run game.
McKitty ended up being drafted in the third round by the Los Angeles Chargers.
"This guy's got big juice and burst down the seam. He's physical with the ball in his hands after the catch," said Daniel Jeremiah, analyst and writer for NFL Network and the official NFL website.
With the Chargers recently signing former Saints Tight End Jared Cook, McKitty most likely won't play a significant role in his rookie season. However, pairing him with Cook will allow him to learn a lot about the tight end position from a 12-year veteran.