Sony Michel
As former first-round pick Sony Michel enters his fourth season with the New England Patriots, he will need to make a big impact on their offense in 2021 to have hopes of signing another significant contract after this season.
While Michel was one of many great running backs to dominate the gridiron for the Bulldogs, his talent for the most part hasn't panned out at the NFL level. He had a strong rookie season as an integral part of the Patriots’ run to a 2019 Super Bowl victory, but Michel is yet to top 1,000 total yards in his career and has dealt with a slew of injuries up to this point.
Entering the 2021 NFL season Michel will most likely remain the Patriots' backup running back, splitting time with Damien Harris and James White. He will have to be highly efficient on his touches to take over a more prominent role in the Patriots' backfield. With the addition of fourth-round rookie Rhamondre Stevenson, it seems likely that the 2021 season could be Michel’s last in New England.
Todd Gurley
As the 2021 season inches closer and closer, former Bulldog great Todd Gurley remains a free agent. While Gurley was once one of the best running backs in the NFL, injuries have taken a severe toll on his career.
In Gurley's first five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, he rushed for over 1,100 yards three times and had double-digit touchdowns in four of his five seasons. He was also a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro.
In 2020, Gurley signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons and took over the starting role. Throughout the first two months of the season, Gurley combined for 140 rushing attempts, but throughout November, December and January, his carry totals saw a massive decrease, only combining for 55 during those three months.
Gurley’s former team, the Los Angeles Rams, suffered a blow this week as starting running back Cam Akers tore his Achilles. Hall of Fame running back and former Ram Eric Dickerson suggested Gurley could re-sign with his former team in the wake of the injury to Akers. The Rams could now be in the market for another player at the position, and Gurley could provide a veteran presence to this running back room and split time with Darell Henderson.
Isaiah McKenzie
Isaiah McKenzie has never played a big role in the Buffalo Bills passing game up to this point in his career. He has yet to see over 40 targets in a season and hasn't crossed 300 receiving yards since being in the NFL. As he enters his fourth season with the Bills, McKenzie could see the biggest workload of his career.
In the 2020 NFL season, Bills starting slot wide receiver Cole Beasley had 86 receptions, 967 receiving yards and four touchdowns. While Beasley was one of Josh Allen's most reliable weapons last year, he has been a lightning rod for controversy on twitter this offseason due to his reaction to the NFL's rules regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. This controversy has led to questions about Beasley's future with the team.
In response to those questions, Beasley tweeted, "I don’t want to retire. I’ll have to be cut. Otherwise I’m playing ball."
If Beasley were to be cut or traded, McKenzie could take over the slot wide receiver role and have an opportunity to become an electric piece for this offense.
In the 2021 NFL offseason, McKenzie signed a one-year deal with the Bills, but he could earn himself another contract after this season if he proves he can be a valuable slot receiver.